Marijuana

Colorado's Legal Marijuana Business is on Fire

Colorado's Legal Marijuana Business is on Fire
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

Got a light? No need. In Colorado, marijuana sales are already on fire.

In its first month since becoming legal, Colorado's 59 licensed pot dispensaries generated more than $14 million in sales, according to figures released by the state's Department of Revenue. That resulted in $3.5 million in state tax revenue, about $2 million of which came from sales of recreational marijuana. 

Of course, it's too early for the industry to claim any major victories, and the initial sales surge will most likely taper off. However, the number of Colorado's licensed retail marijuana shops is on the rise. As of late last month, there were nearly 170 registered in the state.

While some banks have been leery of doing business with licensed retail marijuana stores because the sale of pot is still illegal under federal law, the marijuana market in the U.S. -- recreational and medical -- is only expected to grow. One San Francisco-based investor group forecasts that the national market for legal pot could jump to $10.2 billion over the next five years. That's up from a $2.3 billion estimate for this year.

Related: High Hopes and Blunt Truths for the $2.3 Billion Legal Marijuana Market

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marijuana

Poll: Pot More Morally Acceptable Than Porn

Marijuana

Marijuana Goes Mainstream: 63 Percent of American Voters Say It Should Be Legal

Marijuana

What Better Conditions to Raise Money for Cannabis Businesses Means for Marijuana Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization