Starting a Business / Marijuana

Meet the Yelp for Medical Marijuana Dispensaries

4 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After California legalized the sale of medical marijuana, hundreds of thousands of people were left hunting down doctors willing to give them prescription cards and searching for local dispensaries--which have the habit of closing abruptly or being buried with invisible signage. One entrepreneur wondered why there wasn't a better way. 

"I realized that these dispensaries could use internet marketing," says Justin Hartfield, CEO of Weedmaps.com. "I was like, wait a minute. Yelp doesn't have any dispensaries. Why don't I make a portal for dispensaries? I could optimize it myself, get the No. 1 on Google. When people click through and see my awesome website, they'll come back next week when they want more weed."

From that half-baked idea, Irvine, Calif.-based Hartfield and partner Doug Francis, a former mortgage-industry executive who brought sales savvy to the venture, have built a company that's on course to do $25 million in sales this year--and has become one of the biggest brands in an industry that is virtually brand-nameless. All without touching marijuana, which still is classed as a Schedule 1 narcotic. It's mere pocket change, though, compared to where Hartfield sees things going. 

"It's inevitable that federal prohibition of marijuana is going to end, and we think that when that happens, we're going to have a billion-dollar business," he says.

He's not blowing smoke. Weedmaps is a listing of dispensaries, which pay $420 per month to appear on the site, and doctors, who pay $295, plus a copious review site where weed companies can display their wares and prices. Revenue currently comes from only a handful of the 21 states that have medical marijuana dispensary systems. As states add dispensaries or fully legalize cannabis, as Colorado and Washington have done and Oregon and Alaska may do this year, sales should jump for Weedmaps, which Hartfield says is registering 200,000 new users per month. The company's iPhone app has been downloaded 2 million times.

As with most genius ventures, there was a pre-brilliant period. Hartfield, a computer science grad, had quit a well-paying tech job at the University of California, Irvine, and launched three failed e-books in pursuit of a cubicle-free life. He had visions of Zen Presence, his personal-development guide for men, becoming a bestseller. However, he says, "nobody bought it, maybe a dozen people. It was a horrendous failure."

By the time he came up with the marijuana-portal idea, he had maxed out two credit cards and was using funds from a third on a do-or-die mission to make something work. "I was tripling down," Hartfield recalls. "I had all these failed projects. My parents were really disappointed in me, to the point where they almost didn't want to talk to me."

With the last card, he went door-to-door in 2008 to more than 500 medical marijuana dispensaries in California, pitching them to advertise on his site. He found enough interest to know he was on to something. For the first year, listings were free. When the site became pay-to-play in 2009, Weedmaps rang up sales of $300,000 the first month, a figure so off the charts that Hartfield's bank thought the funds were stolen and held the money in escrow for a year. As a result, Weedmaps employees missed two paychecks.

Now Hartfield is positioning his company to transition to a post-legalization empire that will include partnering with labs that will provide marijuana testing and other services. Weedmaps has bought a software company whose product can track marijuana, seed to sale. It also purchased the Marijuana.com website--which Hartfield says will be "the Amazon.com of weed"--for $4.2 million. He and Francis have launched a venture capital fund, Ocean Emerald Capital, to invest in cannabis-related companies.

San Francisco investment and research firm Arc-View Group has estimated that the burgeoning legal marijuana market will reach $2.7 billion this year. Hartfield welcomes other entrepreneurs interested in getting in on that action. "If you love this space, come on in," he says. "The water's warm."

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marijuana

Poll: Pot More Morally Acceptable Than Porn

Marijuana

Marijuana Goes Mainstream: 63 Percent of American Voters Say It Should Be Legal

Marijuana

What Better Conditions to Raise Money for Cannabis Businesses Means for Marijuana Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization