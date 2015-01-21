Growth Strategies / Smoking

How This E-Cig Franchise Is Moving Into Marijuana

How This E-Cig Franchise Is Moving Into Marijuana
Image credit: Adam Murphy
Patent pending: Chip Paul of Palm Beach Vapors.
Guest Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the series finale of the Showtime comedy Weeds, marijuana is legalized, and housewife-turned-drug dealer Nancy Botwin builds a 50-unit chain of pot cafes that she eventually sells to Starbucks.

It’s the type of future that Chip Paul, co-founder of Palm Beach Vapors, can get behind. With legalization in Colorado and Washington in full swing, and with referendums passed in Alaska, Oregon and Washington, D.C., Paul is prepping his 20-unit, Tulsa, Okla.-based e-cigarette franchise to get ahead of the game in case pot laws fall across the country. 

His gamble? He is hoping to patent his method for producing a cannabis oil product that can be inhaled through an e-cigarette. The M-System produces a “juice” that uses hemp oil instead of propylene glycol, the base for most e-cigarettes. The non-narcotic hemp base can be mixed evenly with high-strength cannabis oil (as opposed to other types of bases, which cause cannabis oil to separate). Additionally, the M-System allows customers to control the potency of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, that they ingest. In other methods, users inhale or eat full-strength cannabis.

“Producers went on a roll where they kept making marijuana stronger and stronger. If you’re going to use it as medicine, cannabis is currently a blunt-force instrument,” Paul says. “But if you make a suspension, you can control the THC concentration for an end product you can use in an e-cigarette. That’s a cool thing for the medical market.”

And also for the recreational market, which he hopes to attract. So far, he has signed on two franchisees to the M-System and is hoping to partner with a nicotine producer who can manufacture the hemp-glycerin base on a mass scale. 

We got Paul to give us a whiff of his plans. 

Are you pot dealers now?

We aren’t actually selling marijuana or cannabis oil. Instead, if a franchisee lives in a state where marijuana is legal, we license them the M-System technology and our know-how. We’ll help them find wholesalers and set up those types of relationships where they can produce their own cannabis oils. But that franchisee would have to understand the local laws for manufacturing and selling. They could also have an arrangement where they partner with a dispensary and produce the juice for them.

Patent pending Chip Paul of Palm Beach Vapors.

Image credit: Adam Murphy

What if a franchisee doesn’t want to be involved with marijuana? 

This is a vertical they can add to their business. If someone buys a Palm Beach Vapors shop, they are buying an e-cigarette business. If they want to add marijuana if it becomes legal in their area, they can, but they won’t be required to. We’re also developing a health and wellness vertical that will be substantial. The choice is theirs.

Can this hemp base be used for cigarettes, too?

Yes! In the e-cigarette market today, the bad guy in the juice is the propylene glycol. It’s better than cigarette smoke, but we still want to get away from it. What we’re trying to do is conceptualize the future. Our base, which combines hemp and vegetable glycerin—which is found in almost every food—creates a very nice and relatively healthier base than exists on the market today.

Isn’t this a gamble? Are you confident the legalization trend will continue?   

I think there will be a marriage of the e-cigarette and marijuana industries in the near future, and we want to be in the center for that merge. I think the barriers will continue to fall, and marijuana will be a big part of the next presidential election. If there’s some sort of crackdown, we will still survive as an e-cigarette franchise. We have some eggs in that basket, but not everything. 

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marijuana

The Venerable Joint Has a Long History and a Bright Pre-Rolled Future

Marijuana

What You Should Know About the World's First Direct-to-Stoner Marijuana Vending Machine, Man

Ganjapreneur

Ricky Williams Has The Last Laugh

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization