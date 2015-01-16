Bethenny Frankel Developing 'Skinnygirl Marijuana,' a Munchie-Free Weed Strain

/

January 16, 2015 1 min read

From booze to weed, Bethenny Frankel wants to make imbibing a guilt-free experience. The reality television star, who sold her Skinnygirl brand of cocktails to Beam Suntory for a reported $120 million, is busting into the white-hot marijuana industry.

Frankel is currently in the process of developing Skinnygirl marijuana, according to US Weekly -- a strain of pot that doesn’t result in the munchies.

The line will reportedly launch in Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington, where recreational use of cannabis is legal.

Over the holidays, Frankel was snapped by paparazzi visiting dispensaries in Aspen, Colorado. “OMG it's the craziest thing to see marijuana legal in Aspen,” she tweeted on December 20. “People walking into pot stores like it's the Gap #prohibitiondone.”

The shrewd and shrill Frankel boasts an empire that extends far beyond alcohol and drugs. Skinnygirl also sells shapewear, sparkling waters, nutrition bars, sweeteners, popcorn, hummus and salsa.

