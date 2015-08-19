Lifestyle / Human Resources

Where Marijuana Is Legal HR Policy Needs to Adjust

Where Marijuana Is Legal HR Policy Needs to Adjust
Image credit: REUTERS | Lucy Nicholson
Guest Writer
CEO of High There!
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We live in a changing time. After more than seven decades of prohibition, cannabis is becoming legal in more states and countries. Consumers across three generations are finding the plant and utilizing it as a recreational substance, as well as a cure for many different ailments.

As of now, 23 states and the District of Columbia allow for some type of legalized marijuana consumption. Whether you agree or disagree with the movement, wide-scale cannabis legalization is upon us.

So, how can employers integrate cannabis into the framework of employee relations? This topic speaks to me specifically as a business leader and co-founder of a tech company in the cannabis industry. Prior to entering the cannabis industry I guided corporate structural change for some of the world’s top brands.

We have long relied on the almighty drug test as the sole vehicle for determining an employee’s substance issues, all but ignoring larger and more complex mental health issues. But the “quick fix” drug test is inconsistent, at best, and should never be the sole reason for termination.

If we turn our attention to impairment instead of just drug use, it may be easier to ensure that our employees are performing at optimal levels:

1: Set strict standards.

Whether an employee works in finance or in the warehouse, he or she needs to know what standards are expected. Employees should be held to a level that can be easily articulated, with a metric that can be effectively measured. No one can help you determine impairment if you don’t have standards set in stone.

Related: Why Your Company Needs an Up-to-Date Marijuana Policy

2: Leave assumptions at the door.

I’ve been proven wrong when I’ve assumed the cause of someone’s impairment at work is drug related. The actual causes were always something like stress, trouble at home or depression -- not drug use.

3: Determine impairment.

If you begin to see a decline in performance by any one person, you need to determine what is causing the drop. One evaluation method I like is computer-based testing provided by Valuation Research.  After a baseline is established, employees can be randomly tested to see if their minds and actions are impaired. At one start-up I helped lead, we had an on-staff therapist who would talk to employees, determine impairment and suggest treatment or solution options. This type of testing does not require a humiliating urine test and can uncover catalysts to impairment, like hangover, lack of sleep and prescription medication interferences.

Related: How This E-Cig Franchise Is Moving Into Marijuana

Step 4: Take action.

If you have determined (from computer based testing or otherwise) that there is, in fact, some type of impairment, allow the employee to explain Give him or her the opportunity to correct the behavior. We give those addicted to alcohol treatment options rather firing them, but we immediately test, label and terminate the medical cannabis consumer.

We should be working to empower and inspire employees to heighten performance by encouraging their overall mental and physical health.

It’s time to treat all employees as genuine “human resources.” Random drug tests are not the solution for companies that wish to attract and retain top talent, especially in states like Colorado where cannabis is completely legal. If we wouldn’t fire an employee who shows up to work hungover, we shouldn’t fire someone for using cannabis recreationally over the weekend.

Every person on my team consumes cannabis. Some are only weekend consumers, some medicate daily. Most of us consume for recreational reasons and for medical benefit, yet our company has broken nearly every record in the tech social app space. We all show up to work on time and often accomplish more tasks in a given day than I’ve witnessed at many other companies.

I see a future in which companies led by thoughtful leaders and HR professionals will look more closely at employees and recognize them as people. I know if someone on my team began to slip in performance I would take them for a walk and inquire as to what was wrong. My first reaction certainly would not be to make him or her urinate into a cup.

Related: Voters Approve Legal Marijuana in Oregon, Alaska and D.C.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

How Will Businesses Handle Legalized Marijuana in the Workplace?

News and Trends

Exclusive: New Report Estimates Over $1 Billion In Cannabis-Derived Taxes For Nevada

cannabis retail

How to Not Get Squeezed Out by the Coming Cannabis Market Consolidation

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization