Microsoft 'Boots' Startup From Upcoming Conference -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Microsoft 'Boots' Startup From Upcoming Conference -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: World Wide Web
Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft
An offer rescinded. Leading up to Microsoft’s annual Ignite tech conference, the company’s “booted” cloud startup Okra from being a sponsor even though it’s been one for years. The decision has left some more than a bit confused, according to Business Insider.

Breaking the billion-dollar mark. According to a new report, marijuana’s economic impact in America could hit somewhere between $24 and $44 billion in the next four years.

Getting in on the conversation. Some reports say Samsung will launch a social networking app called Waffle. Though it’s currently in beta, the company’s working on a few kinks, The Verge reports.

Brains before brawn. A new tyrannosaur, scientifically known as the Timurlengia euotica, has been discovered. It was believed to be roughly the size of a horse and one of the smartest of its kind.
