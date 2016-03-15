Microsoft 'Boots' Startup From Upcoming Conference -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

/

March 15, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

An offer rescinded. Leading up to Microsoft’s annual Ignite tech conference, the company’s “booted” cloud startup Okra from being a sponsor even though it’s been one for years. The decision has left some more than a bit confused, according to Business Insider.

Breaking the billion-dollar mark. According to a new report, marijuana’s economic impact in America could hit somewhere between $24 and $44 billion in the next four years.

Getting in on the conversation. Some reports say Samsung will launch a social networking app called Waffle. Though it’s currently in beta, the company’s working on a few kinks, The Verge reports.