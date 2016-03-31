Chipotle Could Be Opening a Burger Chain -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

/

March 31, 2016 2 min read

No headset required. Microsoft began shipping HoloLens kits yesterday. In addition to the $3,000 device, the company announced an emulator will be available enabling developers to try out holographic apps, according to VentureBeat.

“Lite-ing” up. Whoopi Goldberg is launching a marijuana startup just for the ladies to, relieve period pains.

A power play. The American Civil Liberties Union released a map of all the places the FBI is taking Apple and, in some cases, even Google, to court in an effort to unlock suspects’ phones. According to Engadget, the ACLU has uncovered 63 cases so far.



Taking a different tone. Google introduced a new voice for its search app. Sounding more subtle and neutral, it’s designed to seem more human with more intonation changes, like a higher-pitched inquisitive tone.

An unlikely adviser. A 1990 letter from Harper Lee was auctioned off Wednesday. In it, the famed author discusses the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. She doesn't hold back.



A fresh start. Burrito-maker Chipotle Mexican Grill likely has a burger chain concept in the works. It filed trademark paperwork for the name “Better Burger,” according to the Wall Street Journal.