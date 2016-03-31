Entrepreneurs / Marijuana

Whoopi Goldberg Launches Medical Marijuana Startup to Ease Menstrual Cramp Pain

Whoopi Goldberg Launches Medical Marijuana Startup to Ease Menstrual Cramp Pain
Image credit: Timothy White for Whoopi & Maya
Whoopi Goldberg and Maya Elisabeth
Ladies, if your menstrual cramps are a real pain, Whoopi Goldberg has a cushy prescription for you: medical marijuana.

Upon this week’s launch of her new cannabis line, Whoopi & Maya, the Oscar-winning actress becomes the latest in a growing list of pot-preneur celebrities to latch onto the booming, multi-billion-dollar green rush.

With her entree into the blazing California legal weed market, she’s also breaking through the “grass-ceiling,” a term used often in reference to the lack of female and minority entrepreneurs within the exploding industry.

Goldberg co-founded her startup with longtime cannapreneur Maya Elisabeth, founder of Om Edibles, an all-female medical marijuana collective in northern California. All of Whoopi & Maya’s products are made from the company's own strains of marijuana.

 

What a pleasure it is to share with you what we have been working on for the last year and a half. When the universe brought Whoopi and I together, what felt like luck soon turned in to destiny as the magic we have been able to create is truly beyond us. By combining medical Cannabis with other healing herbs and super foods we have created enjoyable and effective healthy alternatives for women to use in California during their menstrual cycle. We truly hope you will enjoy these creations as they are all made with extreme love and care to support women and bring true joy, health, relief, and relaxation. Coming to a dispensary near you! #withlovefrommaya #whoopiandmaya #menstrualrelief #topical #edible #tincture #rawcacao #thc #cbd #whoopigoldberg #period #moon #ambermoon #menstrualcycle

A photo posted by Whoopi & Maya (@whoopiandmaya) on Mar 30, 2016 at 6:33am PDT


If you’re looking for a little comfort, but don’t want to get ripped, Goldberg says her wares are for you. “For me, I feel like if you don’t want to get high high, this is a product specifically just to get rid of discomfort,” she told Vanity Fair. “Smoking a joint is fine, but most people can’t smoke a joint and go to work.” Yeah, we don’t recommend it either.

Take your pick, girls. The veteran comedian’s new menu of cannabis cramps killers includes THC- or CBD-infused organic tinctures, extracts, rubs, a bath soak and, yes, chocolate, too. Raw sipping chocolate, in fact, which sounds devine around that time of the month, if you ask us. Pairs well with a nice, hot bath, we bet.

Goldberg’s betting on it, and she should know. "This was all inspired by my own experience from a lifetime of difficult periods and the fact that cannabis was literally the only thing that gave me relief," she said in a statement. "Every month women experience pain and discomfort associated with their period. Cannabis is a wonderful remedy, and … can provide the type of relief many women need."

Like fellow superstar pot-preneurs Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson and Tommy Chong, Goldberg has long been a vocal proponent of legal weed. For the last couple of years, ever since her daughter introduced her to vapor pens, she’s taken to vaping the stuff. One thing she won’t be doing, however, that those other celebrities are: selling nugs of the bud itself.  

We reached out to Whoopi & Maya for additional information, but have yet to hear back.

Her kush line is slated to be available for purchase this April, but only medical marijuana prescription-carrying California residents need apply.

