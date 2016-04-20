News and Trends / Marijuana

Happening Now: Cannabis Industry Pioneers Chat Live on Facebook to Commemorate 4/20

Image credit: Aron Ontiveroz | Getty Images
Associate Editor
2 min read

Looking for a way to celebrate 4/20 (well, aside from the obvious...)? Starting at 11:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. PST) and throughout the day, Entrepreneur Network will host a series of Facebook live video interviews with a few industry leaders who are absolutely burning up the marijuana business world, providing Colorado communities with medical and recreational cannabis-infused products. 

1. Meg Sanders, CEO of Mindful, 11:30 a.m. EST

Featured first will be Meg Sanders, managing partner and CEO of Mindful -- the largest woman-led cannabis business in the country. Sanders has been with the company since its inception in 2010 and in five years has created one of the most recognized cannabis cultivation facilities in the state of Colorado. Mindful works with medical and recreational dispensaries in Colorado Springs, Black Hawk, Denver and Berthoud with plans to expand.

Generating $18 million in revenue in 2015, Sanders has said that her company is "paving the way through the waning era of marijuana prohibition and frequently changing regulations."

2. Tripp Keber, founder and CEO of Dixie Brands Inc. (TBA)

Dixie Brands is a Denver-based intellectual property company that has been producing cannabis products since 2009. The project started with a single product -- the Dixie Elixir, a THC-infused soda, but has now expanded to over 30 different products such as edibles, tinctures, topicals and connoisseur-grade extractions.

The company is currently expanding internationally to Australia and New Zealand, and Keber has talked about taking Dixie Brands public.

3. Rhett Jordan, chief branding officer, and Josh Ginsberg, CEO of Native Roots (TBA)

Native Roots is one of Colorado's must successful medical and recreational marijuana dispensary chains, with 14 locations and counting opening across the state in only two years. The company sells sells high-quality flower, tinctures, accessories, topicals and a wide array of edibles. While it may not happen, the founders are considering purchasing the naming rights to Mile High Stadium.

Click here to watch the interviews.

