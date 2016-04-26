Lifestyle / Marijuana

High and Mighty Report: U.S. Cannabis Retail Sales Exceeded $37.5 Million on 4/20

High and Mighty Report: U.S. Cannabis Retail Sales Exceeded $37.5 Million on 4/20
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

4/20 is like smoke -- it’s elusive, mysterious and ceremonial. The story of exactly how the exalted stoner holiday blazed into existence is the stuff of skunky legend.

Whether late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia invented it, or whether it’s meant to commemorate Bob Marley’s birthday, there’s no doubt that April 20 is the day that pot smokers of the world unite to toke up and party.

We do know one thing about this latest 4/20: partakers rolled out another kind of green in celebration -- greenbacks, and a lot of them. Total U.S. cannabis retail sales on the festive occasion exceeded $37.5 million, marking an almost 30 percent spike in retail transactions since last year’s 4/20 bonanza. So says a comprehensive report freshly baked by MJ Freeway, a global cannabis business seed-to-sale tracking software provider.

Related: 5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Toke on From Tommy Chong

The Denver, Colo.-based startup, launched in 2010 by a team of veteran software and IT professionals, culled cannabis retail sales figures via data-driven analysis of what it claims to be 40 percent of the American cannabis market.

With more states allowing the recreational use of marijuana, legal retail sales of cannabis are estimated to skyrocket to $6.7 billion in sales this year alone. Last year, retail sales of the green stuff cha-chinged at approximately $5.7 billion in all. Clearly, the budding marijuana industry is on fire and not burning out any time soon.

"As the leading provider of cannabis software solutions, MJ Freeway has the largest and most representative retail data in the cannabis industry,” says Jessica Billingsley, MJ Freeway's chief operating officer, in a statement accompanying the report. “We have an unmatched vantage point from which to view trends and changes in the industry. This data is a powerful tool for understanding real-time cannabis industry changes and for predicting future trends.”

Doug Francis, CEO of Weedmaps, a popular online community for medical marijuana patients, says the spike in 4/20 cannabis retail sales mirrors the mainstreaming of legal cannabis on the whole. "Citizens are starting to come out of the green closet and seek information about the types of products available," he told Entrepreneur today. "Patients and consumers are more informed and savvier than ever about the wide variety of products available at dispensaries across the country. We anticipate strong continued growth across the entire sector as more states come online."

Related: The 411 on 4 Smoking Hot Marijuana Startups

Here are some more April 20, 2016, cannabis sales numbers to toke on, also care of MJ Freeway’s number-crunching:

  • Individual legally-licensed cannabis retail locations -- medical and recreational and dispensaries and delivery services -- sold on average $10,822 in retail sales on April 20, $6,208 on April 19 and $5,442 on April 18.
  • While buyer traffic increased, buyers spent on average $20 less per transaction on April 20, 2016, vs. April 20, 2015.
  • The state with the largest dollar amount sold on April 20, 2016, was California.
  • The state with the total highest average sales per day per retail licensed location for April 20, 2016, was -- not surprisingly -- Colorado.
Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marijuana

Poll: Pot More Morally Acceptable Than Porn

Marijuana

Marijuana Goes Mainstream: 63 Percent of American Voters Say It Should Be Legal

Marijuana

What Better Conditions to Raise Money for Cannabis Businesses Means for Marijuana Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization