Microsoft Has Partnered With a Marijuana Startup -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 17, 2016 1 min read

Ethical questions. The family of a Paris attacks victim is suing Facebook, Google and Twitter for “providing material support” to ISIL and other extremist groups.

Impressions. Facebook is launching a new platform to help simplify the creation of ads.

A pretty penny. Over the past year, Google has paid 82 people a total of $550,000 for finding security holes in Android software.

Get a whiff. Microsoft is the first tech company to partner with a startup in the legal pot industry.

Keep it off. A man lost 140 pounds by eating Chick-fil-A for several meals per week.

Going overseas. Google has a new European research group for machine learning.

Taking a risk. Leonardo DiCaprio invested in a startup called Qloo.