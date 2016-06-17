News and Trends / Start Up Your Day

Microsoft Has Partnered With a Marijuana Startup -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Microsoft Has Partnered With a Marijuana Startup -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Christina Hempfling / EyeEm | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ethical questions. The family of a Paris attacks victim is suing Facebook, Google and Twitter for “providing material support” to ISIL and other extremist groups.

Impressions. Facebook is launching a new platform to help simplify the creation of ads.

A pretty penny. Over the past year, Google has paid 82 people a total of $550,000 for finding security holes in Android software.

Get a whiff. Microsoft is the first tech company to partner with a startup in the legal pot industry.

Keep it off. A man lost 140 pounds by eating Chick-fil-A for several meals per week.

Going overseas. Google has a new European research group for machine learning.

Taking a risk. Leonardo DiCaprio invested in a startup called Qloo.

