News and Trends / Cannabis

Cannabis Medicinals Sales Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2020

Legalization of medical marijuana in more than half the states has created a booming market for medicinal and personal care products.
Cannabis Medicinals Sales Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2020
Image credit: Jupiterimages | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new report shows sales of cannabis-based medicinal and personal care products containing cannabidiol (CBD) are likely to skyrocket in the next four years.

The market for CBD products will reach $2.1 billion in sales by 2020, according to projections from “The CDB Report” from the Hemp Business Journal. That’s a huge leap from the estimated $115 million in CDB sales expected in 2016, making CBD among the fastest growing segments of the legal marijuana and hemp industries.

The report, based on interviews and insights from dozens of experts in the hemp, CBD and marijuana industries, projects a robust future for the CBD industry. Hemp Business Journal did the report in partnership with SPINS and BDS Analytics, two firms that specialize in consumer data.

Related: 10 Cannabis Startups You Need to Watch

CBD a distinct market from THC.

CBD is the chemical compound in the marijuana plant found to cause relief from various ailments, including inflammation, anxiety, pain and muscle spasms. Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), another chemical compound found in high concentrations in marijuana, CBD causes no “high”. 

The British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology called CBD “a potential medicine for the treatment of neuroinflammation, epilepsy, oxidative injury, vomiting and nausea, anxiety and schizophrenia.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency classifies cannabis inder Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, the most tightly restricted category reserved for drugs that have "no currently accepted medical use." Nonetheless, the Food and Drug Administration has granted approval for clinical trials of a CBD-based drug made by GW Pharmaceuticals that treats Lennox-Gastauf syndrome, a severe form for childhood-onset epilepsy.

More products are hitting the market nationwide now that 28 states and the District of Columbia allow for legal medicinal cannabis.

Related: Broad Voter Approval for Cannabis Has Likely Ignited Explosive Growth

CBD products on the rise.

According to the report from Hemp Business Journal, $450 million of the projected $2 billion in CBD sales will come from hemp-based sources.

The report also lists and provides information on some of the bigger names in the CBD market, including GW Pharmaceuticals, Insys Therapeutics, CV Sciences, Bluebird Botanicals, Atalo Holdings, CW Hemp, O.pen Vape and Dixie Elixirs.

Outside of use by medical professionals, CBD products also are reaching the marketplace. Puration has released a new CBD-infused bottled water called EVERx CBD. The company hopes to reach $1 million in sales in 2017 for the new product.

There are hundreds of CBD extracts, oils and rubs that can be used for pain management. There also are products for beauty, such as hair and skin care. You can even buy CBD-based oils for your pet that can be used to treat pain, arthritis, inflammation, anxiety and nausea, among other conditions.

Related: Legal Marijuana a Big Winner in Elections Across the Country

Clearly, CBD products provide another side to the cannabis plant that many are still learning about. Non-psychoactive and already proven to help with pain for different medical conditions, consumers continue to try CBD products in increasing numbers.

And, if the Hemp Business Journal report is accurate, those numbers will continue to increase to the tune of $2 billion in sales in the course of just the next four years.
Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Cannabis

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization