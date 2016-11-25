Colorado's Marijuana Industry Is an Economic Powerhouse

/

The first state to legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational use is enjoying a boom in tax revenues and employment.

November 25, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

More than 18,000 people in Colorado now have full-time jobs because of the legalized marijuana industry, which has generated a $2.39 billion impact on the Rocky Mountain State’s economy.

Those are two of the findings in a new report that attempts to quantify the impact of the marijuana industry in Colorado, one of the first states to legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational use.

The “Economic Impact of Marijuana Legalization in Colorado” report, created by the Marijuana Policy Group in Denver, uses a new model for measuring the economic importance of marijuana called the “marijuana impact model.”

The group claims it is the first to fairly calculate how legalized marijuana has impacted Colorado’s economy. Among areas considered for the first time are secondary marijuana industries such as warehousing, cash-management, security, testing, legal services and the engineering needed to cultivate marijuana indoors.