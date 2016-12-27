News and Trends / Cannabis

Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million Marijuana Research Grant

Although more than half of US states have legalized marijuana for medical use only now is the nation's first research facility for medical marijuana opening.
Thomas Jefferson University Receives $3 Million Marijuana Research Grant
Image credit: John Greim | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With a $3 million grant from Australian philanthropists Barry and Joy Lambert, Thomas Jefferson University has established a new medical center for cannabis education and research. The new facility, officially named The Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp, will become the first such medical research center in the United States, according to information released by the university.

The donation comes at a pivotal time for the marijuana industry in the U.S. A total of 28 states and the District of Columbia have approved the possession and use of medicinal marijuana. That number includes four of the five most populous states: California, Florida, Illinois and New York.

Related: 3 Things Successful Leaders Do to Get Out of a Rut

“We are extremely grateful to the Lamberts for the bold and visionary gift, which will have an immediate impact on our research and education efforts,” Charles Pollack Jr., direction of the university’s Institute of Emerging Health Professions, said in a prepared statement.

Research Focus

Founded in 1824, Thomas Jefferson University is a private school with just under 2,000 students (844 of whom are postgraduate students) located in the Washington Square area of Philadelphia. The school focuses on the health sciences, including biomedical science, nursing, pharmacy and population health.

The money will support research into the therapeutic potential of medicinal marijuana and a range of cannabinoids derived from marijuana. The Lambert Center also will research potential health benefits of hemp, which has long been used for paper, cord and textiles.

Related: The 5 Marketing Trends to Keep Your Eyes on for 2017

According to a message from Pollack on the university website, the center’s goals include:

  • Providing expert, unbiased information about the medical uses of marijuana, hemp extract and cannabinoids to clinicians and patients
  • Conducting research and serving as a hub for multinational research to evaluate “and elevate” the evidence basis for cannabinoid therapy in a variety of medical conditions
  • Providing “best-in-breed” support for development of entrepreneurial and socially responsible medical marijuana businesses and clinical approaches

The gift, formalized at a private gathering on Dec. 6, is the second such gift the Lamberts have made. In 2015, the couple made a $33.7 million gift for cannabis research at the University of Sydney in Australia.

Barry Lambert founded Count Financial, the largest network of accounting-based firms in Australia.

Personal Reasons for Donation

The Lamberts support medicinal marijuana research because of the experience of their granddaughter, Katelyn. She was diagnosed with Dravet’s syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the brain’s ability to send electronic signals and can cause severe seizures.

The Lamberts said that hemp-based medical marijuana provided relief for Katelyn. The pair hope the donations can lead to further research into medical uses for marijuana and provide relief to others.

Related: How Tech and Data are Transforming Small Businesses (Infographic)

"We have directly experienced the miraculous life-saving benefits of medicinal cannabis derived from hemp,” Barry Lambert said, according to the university.  “We are confident that working under modern U.S. regulations, TJU and its innovative, scientific approach will prove to the medical profession the benefits and safety of medicinal cannabis for a broad range of illnesses, not just childhood epilepsy."

Stephen Klasko, president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University, said the school is approaching the emerging medical marijuana industry “like a start-up would, and this gift represents its first round of angel funding.”

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Cannabis

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization