News and Trends / Cannabis

Governor's Veto Stalls Vermont Legislation to Legalize Marijuana

Voters are far more willing to legalize cannabis than the representatives they elect.
Governor's Veto Stalls Vermont Legislation to Legalize Marijuana
Image credit: Martin Bernetti | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vermont’s movement to become the first state to consider legalizing recreational marijuana without a vote of the people got derailed this week when Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the measure.

Scott rejected a bill that allowed for possession of small amounts of marijuana. The measure also created a commission to study how to set up a regulated adult-use marijuana market in the state, with recommendations on how it might work delivered by November.

It did not create a regulated adult-use marijuana market, such as voter-passed measures did in eight states, including Colorado, Washington and California (a distinction lost in many media reports). Scott, a Republican, rejected it, anyway. However, he also made it clear he’s not opposed to legalization and left the door open to compromise.

The only roadblock to completing a deal will likely be members of his own party.

Related: Congressional Cannabis Caucus Unites to Protect Marijuana Industry

Not philosophically opposed.

The other eight states to legalize recreational marijuana all did so through a popular vote by the people. Vermont lawmakers wanted to make possession legal through legislation, and also set up a commission that could eventually recommend how the state could create, regulate and tax an adult-use marijuana market.

Other states have watched closely how things turn out in Vermont. Some lawmakers in Illinois, for example, are considering introducing similar legislation. Their issue mirrors that in other states – they want the tax money marijuana brings in to help balance the state budget.

For Scott, marijuana legalization presents a bit of a legal quagmire. A Republican serving his first year in office, Scott has politicians in his party vehemently opposed to legalized, adult-use marijuana.

However, the bill, passed in the Legislature by a narrow margin, had approval of 57 percent of the state’s voters, according to this survey from March.

Scott told reporters after his veto of the bill that he is “not philosophically opposed to eliminating the prohibition on marijuana,” he just wants some changes.

Related: San Diego Company Bids to Become First Marijuana Business on NYSE

Few changes needed.

Actually, the changes Scott wants are relatively minor, leading Vermont newspaper the Burlington Free Press to report there might be a deal by summer.

Most of Scott’s issues are about kids and time. He wants:

  • Longer sentences for those who use marijuana in front of children or offer it to children, as well as more severe penalties for driving under the influence of marijuana
  • More time for the state to study the regulatory structure needed to have a legal marijuana market, perhaps pushing it back to 2019 or beyond

The Vermont Legislature goes back into session in late June and there could be a compromise worked out there. State Sen. Dick Sears, a Democrat, told the Free-Press its “not a slam dunk but it’s possible.”

But while Scott has proposed a compromise, his own party may keep it from happening. Rep. Don Turner, a Republican, said the majority of Republicans lawmakers remain opposed to legalization and will not likely change their minds.

Follow dispensaries.com on Twitter to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Cannabis

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization