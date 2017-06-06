News and Trends / Cannabis

New Study Finds Cannabis Reduces Seizures In Epilepsy Patients

DEA stubbornly claims cannabis has no medicinal value, despite a growing body of serious research that finds otherwise.
New Study Finds Cannabis Reduces Seizures In Epilepsy Patients
Image credit: Oksana Smith/EyeEm | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found marijuana helped reduced seizures in patients with a rare form of epilepsy.

The study, published in May by the journal, involved children with a form of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome. The disease features seizures that have proven resilient to most drug treatments and a high mortality rate for those diagnosed with the condition.

The 14-week trial reported on in the study involved 120 randomly selected children and young adults who have been diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome. Half the group received an oral dose of cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychotropic chemical found in the marijuana plant.

They received 20 milligrams of CBD per kilogram of weight. The other half in the group received a placebo.

Related: Science and FDA Say Cannabis Is Medicine but DEA Insists It Isn't

Clear test results.

Those given CBD saw seizures drop from 12.4 to 5.9 per month. Also, 43 percent of those who received CBD saw at least a 50 percent reduction in the number of seizures per month. Those who received the placebo saw the number of seizures drop from 14.9 to 14.1 per month.

Five percent of patients who took CBD who were seizure-free for the entire month, while no patient  who took the placebo were seizure-free.

New York University neurologist Dr. Orrin Devinsky, the lead author on the study, said that the test results offer “solid, rigorous scientific evidence that in this specific syndrome, cannabidiol is effective at reducing seizures,” according to STAT News.

But he added that cannabis “is not a panacea.”

More study is expected to be done on how CBD might affect adult epilepsy patients, those with other forms of epilepsy and how it night react with other epileptic medications.

Uncomfortable but not dangerous side effects.

While the reduction in seizure numbers were impressive, some patients also experienced side effects. These included diarrhea, vomiting and fatigue.

GW Pharmaceuticals sponsored the study. The Great Britain-based biopharmaceutical company has been a leader in developing cannabis-based products, including Sativex, the first cannabis-based medicine to get approval in any country.

Related: Governor's Veto Stalls Vermont Legislation to Legalize Marijuana

Sativex is used for treatment of symptoms for those with multiple sclerosis, including neuropathic pain and overactive bladder.

Australian Dr. Samuel Berkovic, in an editorial that accompanied the trial results in the journal, noted that there has been a dearth of studies done on the potential benefits of marijuana. He said the Dravet Syndrome study was “the beginning of solid evidence” on the use of CBD for epilepsy patients. But he called for further studies to back up the findings.

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana related news make sure to like dispensaries.com on Facebook

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Cannabis

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization