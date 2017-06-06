McDonald's Billboard Cracks a Good Pot Joke
While most corporate brands tend to stray away from the political debate over recreational marijuana use, McDonald’s decided to take things -- higher.
A new billboard off a highway near the Colorado-New Mexico border advertising a green chile breakfast burrito cracks a pretty good pot joke. The billboard lives near Raton, N.M., where recreational marijuana use is not legal.
PHOTO: @McDonalds billboard joke goes viral https://t.co/dAqwqGgqx7 pic.twitter.com/vxUMxnPUmt— KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 3, 2017
When people drive down the highway and make their way out of the marijuana-friendly state of Colorado and into New Mexico, they’re greeted by a reassuring McDonald’s billboard that advertises free Wi-Fi, bus parking and a breakfast burrito so good, you don’t even have to be high to enjoy it.