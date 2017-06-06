Marketing / McDonald's

McDonald's Billboard Cracks a Good Pot Joke

The fast food franchise is 'going green.'
Image credit: KAREN BLEIER | Getty Images
1 min read

While most corporate brands tend to stray away from the political debate over recreational marijuana use, McDonald’s decided to take things -- higher.

A new billboard off a highway near the Colorado-New Mexico border advertising a green chile breakfast burrito cracks a pretty good pot joke. The billboard lives near Raton, N.M., where recreational marijuana use is not legal.

When people drive down the highway and make their way out of the marijuana-friendly state of Colorado and into New Mexico, they’re greeted by a reassuring McDonald’s billboard that advertises free Wi-Fi, bus parking and a breakfast burrito so good, you don’t even have to be high to enjoy it.

