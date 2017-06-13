News and Trends / Cannabis

Women Increasingly Are Cannabis Entrepreneurs and Customers

As legalization gains momentum more women are using marijuana and more are entering the cannabis industry.
Women Increasingly Are Cannabis Entrepreneurs and Customers
Image credit: Heath Korvola | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marijuana, for the most part, is characterized as a guy thing.

Movies certainly bolster that stereotype. When it comes to iconic images of people who use marijuana, it’s mostly a Boy’s Club. The two Jeffs – Spicoli and Lebowski. Those guys in “Pineapple Express.” And, of course, Cheech and Chong.

But the number of female cannabis users is growing, according to research from the California marijuana delivery company, Eaze. And the number of female entrepreneurs in marijuana continues to grow, as well.

Women and baby boomers are buying more cannabis.

In a report that mines data from the company’s customers in 2016, Eaze found that orders from women made a significant jump in 2016.

Eaze offers on-demand medical marijuana delivery in 100 cities across California, including San Francisco and San Jose. They promise to deliver in 20 minutes or less. Someone orders marijuana on Eaze once every 30 seconds.

Related: Sand Hill Road Joins Private Capital Flooding Into Marijuana Startups

An increasing number of those are women. For the report, Eaze used data from the 250,000 users on the company’s online platform as well as a survey of 5,000 customers.

They found that one out of three customers on the Eaze platform are women. That’s a jump of 32 percent from last year, when women made up one out of every four customers.

They also are increasingly older. The number of Baby Boomers, both males and females born between 1946 and 1964, who buy marijuana from Eaze jumped by 25 percent in 2016. The number of Gen Xers (1965 to 1982) increased 8 percent. Conversely, the number of Millennials (1983-1995) dropped by 3 percent.

Women find opportunity in the marijuana business.

A recent New York Times article illustrated how women are moving into the marijuana business through the story of a California woman who is making a living selling handbags, clutches and other items specially designed for older women who use marijuana.

They are “aroma-controlled,” providing a scent to mask the smell of cannabis.

She is one of many women in their 50s, 60s and 70s who have started businesses in the marijuana industry, according to the Times. Arcview Group CEO Troy Drayton told the Times it’s “definitely a trend” and that older women who were making marijuana-based products for loved ones are now moving into selling their products.

Related: Medical Cannabis Finds an Eager Market In Floridian Retirees

The marijuana industry overall also is more open to women executives than other industries, according to a report from Marijuana Business Daily. They reported that 36 percent of executive positions in marijuana are held by women, compared to 22 percent in other industries.

Women especially have higher-ranked positions in testing labs, where 63 percent of executives are women. That is followed by “processor or infused products maker” (48 percent) and ancillary services (40 percent).

Follow dispensaries.com on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news. 

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Cannabis

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization