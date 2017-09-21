News and Trends / Cannabis

Some Universities Offer Classes On Marijuana. LSU Plans to Grow It.

A number of prominent state universities have launched programs to prepare students for the legal cannabis industry.
Some Universities Offer Classes On Marijuana. LSU Plans to Grow It.
Image credit: Sharon Mccutcheon | EyeEm | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Not only can you partake of marijuana in many parts of the country, but now you can also learn at the university about the growing amount of scientific study, business opportunities and legal issues around the plant.

And these aren’t courses at small, obscure colleges. Universities adding cannabis classes include Ohio State University, the University of Washington, the University of Vermont and the University of California, Davis.

“The timing could not be better to give students the opportunity to have a profound understanding about the physiology and medical implications of cannabis use,” Luis Fernando Santana, the chair of physiology and membrane biology at the UC Davis School of Medicine, said in a press release announcing a new class on the psychology of cannabis.

While cannabis classes have taken off in the past two years, Louisiana State University took things in a new direction this month. They have won a big to work with a private company to grow and sell medical marijuana in the Pelican State.

Related: Science and FDA Say Cannabis Is Medicine but DEA Insists It Isn't

Profits In the Millions

Located in Baton Rouge, LSU is the largest public university in the state of Louisiana. In mid-September, the LSU AgCenter announced completion of a deal with GB Sciences Louisiana LLC to handle their medical marijuana business. Production will be conducted in an off-campus facility that is expected to open in 2018.

LSU stands to make millions. The deal calls for payment of $3.4 million to the school or 10 percent of the gross revenue over the next five years, whichever turns out to be greater.

GB Sciences Louisiana LLC is owned by Las Vegas-based biopharmaceutical company GB Sciences. The company plans to manufacture and sell medical marijuana for a variety of conditions, including chronic pain, arthritis, heart issues, Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease and asthma.

Bill Richardson, the LSU vice president over the AgCenter, told the Baton Rouge Advocate that “it is extremely important that we can provide patients with safe and consistent options to help improve their quality of life."

Related: 3 Must-Dos to Prepare for When Cannabis Is Federally Legal

A Variety of choices.

Students interested in learning about marijuana have a lot of options these days. The number of schools, and the topics covered, are all over the map.

They include the following.

The University of Vermont offers a Medical Marijuana and Cannabis Certification course that clinicians the latest information on medical marijuana science and healthcare applications.

The Moritz College of Law at Ohio State University offers a course on the legal issues surrounding the legalization of cannabis in certain parts of the country, including states’ rights and public health.

The University of Washington offers a course on Medical Cannabis and Chronic Pain  that focuses on scientific study on one of the most common uses of medical marijuana.

UCLA, which held a cannabis research symposium earlier this year, is working on opening a cannabis research center. The student newspaper advocated for the center earlier this year. With California becoming the biggest legal market for marijuana, the Daily Bruin editorial board reasoned, the university should take the lead on researching the issue.

Follow dispensaries.com on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Cannabis

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization