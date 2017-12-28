News and Trends / Cannabis

A California Company Believes It Has Invented a Viable Marijuana Breathalyzer

The cannabis equivalent of a DUI poses testing challenges that were solved for drunken driving long ago.
A California Company Believes It Has Invented a Viable Marijuana Breathalyzer
Image credit: Hound Labs
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While consumers, entrepreneurs and local governments welcome the legalization of medical and recreational marijuana, it’s been something of a headache for law enforcement.

One key issue is the lack of a standardized procedure to determine whether someone is driving under the influence of cannabis.

It’s a complex problem to tackle. For example, having marijuana in the bloodstream doesn’t translate to being impaired, because marijuana stays in the bloodstream for days. And the “smell test” isn’t going to work, as marijuana smoke can linger for hours.

Even scientists disagree on what constitutes impaired, and local laws are all over the place on the issue.

Enter Hound Labs of Oakland, Calif.

Related: The Year Ahead: Cannabis Legalization in 2018

Breath Test innovation

The Golden State will begin recreational marijuana sales on Jan. 1. It’s expected to become one of the world’s largest legal adult-use marijuana markets (at least until Canada makes it legal across the nation this summer, as expected).

For law enforcement officials, there are understandable worries about what this will mean in terms of patrolling roads. Without a standardized test for marijuana DUI, officers will be handcuffed on what they can do, no matter what they might suspect.

Hound Labs believes the answer is in the breath. The company has developed a breathalyzer than can detect levels of THC. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana that causes the “high” feeling. The company argues that THC levels in the breath are the best indication of impairment from marijuana.

Hound Labs is testing the third and potentially final version of the machine now. “It’s a huge technological and scientific challenge that we had to overcome,” Hound Labs CEO Mike Lynn told NBC News.

Related: Cannabis Advocates Want 'Unjust' Federal Tax Code Changed

Potential Big Business

There’s a small – potentially large – business angle to the story, as well. Hound Labs hopes to have the final version of the breathalyzer on the market by the second quarter of 2018.

The potential market includes not just law enforcement agencies, who Lynn said have been lighting up the company’s phones in recent weeks. Hound Labs also wants to market the product to marijuana consumers. That way, people can check their own level of impairment before getting behind the wheel.

The cost is expected to be in the $500 to $1,000 range per unit.

There’s already competition. Cannabix Technologies is currently working with the Yost Research Group at the University of Florida on a “cutting edge breath detection device” to determine levels of marijuana impairment.

Of course, developing technology to determine THC levels is not the same as writing a law that states what level constitutes impairment. Lawmakers have their work cut out as research is mixed on the issue. In some cases, no correlation has even been found between marijuana use and an increased likelihood of causing an accident.

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana related news make sure to like dispensaries.com on Facebook

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Cannabis

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization