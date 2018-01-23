News and Trends / Cannabis

States Ask Congress to Allow Cannabis Access to Banks

Legal marijuana is a multi-billion industry, with nearly every transaction done in cash.
States Ask Congress to Allow Cannabis Access to Banks
Image credit: Yarygin | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the wake of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to rescind a policy that has kept the federal government from interfering in states where marijuana is legal, state leaders have turned to Congress for help.

The focus is on banking, one of the major hurdles for legal marijuana businesses.

In a letter sent this month to Congress, Attorneys General from 18 states that have either legal recreational or medical marijuana -- or both -- asked members of Congress to change the law and create an exemption for banks that want to deal with marijuana businesses.

It appears to be a move to create stability in a rapidly growing sector of the economy. Sessions’ actions this month have creating uncertainty in an industry that already has become a $7 billion market.

Related: Jeff Sessions' War on Marijuana Is a Bit of a Yawner and Could Backfire On Him

The Banking Issue

Marijuana is challenging unlike any other industry because, despite the fact more than half the states have made marijuana legal to some degree, it remains flatly illegal under federal law. Marijuana is legal for adult recreational use in Alaska, California, Colorado, Massachusetts (starting in April), Nevada, Oregon, Washington and the District of Columbia.

Big banks won’t extend services to marijuana businesses out of fear of running afoul of federal regulators. Sessions’ decision to rescind the Cole Memo, an Obama era policy that forbade federal prosecutors from going after marijuana businesses operating legally under state law, has injected more instability into the situation.

Enter the state attorneys general, and their letter.

Related: Marijuana Legalization Advocates Look to 2020 for Referendum in Florida

What They Want

The Attorneys General begin by arguing that it serves no one to have marijuana businesses operating in a “grey market” where they are forced to use cash for most transactions without access to banking services.

They directly ask for legislation that would provide “safe harbor” to banks that work with legal marijuana businesses in states where cannabis production and sales are legal. That would inject billions of dollars into the banking industry, they argue, plus allow law enforcement to better monitor marijuana business transactions.

This also could result in higher tax revenue, as it would be easier to track marijuana business income and ensure it is taxed properly.

What’s not said directly is what many felt when Sessions rescinded the Cole Memo -- it already seems a bit late in the day to try to stifle the marijuana industry’s rapid growth. The letter points out that the legal marijuana industry made $6.7 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $20 billion by 2021.

Banking reform for marijuana businesses is not a new issue. California leaders have considered creating a state-run bank to serve the cannabis industry. At the federal level, both Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont,  asked for banking regulation changes last January.

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana related news make sure to like dispensaries.com on Facebook

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Cannabis

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization