The Top 4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2018 (Infographic)

If you're thinking about starting a business, check out these emerging industries first.
Want to start a business but not sure what it should be? For starters, take a look at what’s trending in 2018.

Data analyzed by online graphic design marketplace 99designs uncovered the top four hottest emerging industries to watch in 2018 and unsurprisingly, cryptocurrency ranked in first. Today, Bitcoin has become a dinner table topic and cryptocurrency in general has picked up incredible traction with emerging currencies such as Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple. According to the research, the term “cryptocurrency” saw a 458 percent increase since 2015 in its appearance in logos and projects created on 99designs. The top cities where crypto customers are based are Austin, London, New York and San Francisco.

Another emerging industry to look out for is cannabis. With a number of states beginning to legalize medical and recreational use, people are jumping at the opportunity to build a business in the pot industry. In fact, on Google, the average monthly searches for the word “cannabis” is 110,000. Unsurprisingly, some of the top cities cannabis customers flock to are Denver, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A third trend to look out for is “non-traditional travel” businesses such as boutique hotels, camper van rentals and “voluntourism.” Nowadays, people are turning away from mainstream hotels and opting for more niche lodging and experiences. Lastly, virtual reality is also a top 2018 industry trend, continuing over from the last few years. And if you’re interested in launching a VR-related business, look into cities including London, Santa Monica, San Francisco and New York, which have the most VR business customers.

To learn more, check out the infographic below.

