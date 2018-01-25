News and Trends / Cannabis

Cannabis Industry Sees Blockchain as Key to Growth While Complying With Regulations

Marijuana, for generations an outlaw product sold on a black market, could become the most transparent industry in existence.
Cannabis Industry Sees Blockchain as Key to Growth While Complying With Regulations
Image credit: Heath Korvola | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Blockchain technology paved the way for growth of cryptocurrency, providing a transparent record of millions of transactions around the globe.

But could it also solve challenges around seed-to-sale tracking of legal marijuana? And also give cannabis businesses the ability to project supply and demand, leading to better management of inventory and resources?

That’s the belief of many businesses in the marijuana industry, as well as the opinion of researchers at IBM.

What Is Blockchain?

A blockchain essentially is a digital ledger that is updated in real time. The technology can collect and record millions of transactions. The ledger is secure, decentralized and public, with each transaction listed in chronological order. Once entered a transaction cannot be changed.

Most associate blockchain with the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. The technology offers a way for people in a market to keep track of transactions without centralized recordkeeping.

The technology has potential in many different areas outside of cryptocurrency, however. Cannabis business are beginning to seize on blockchain for potential uses within the marijuana industry.

Related: California Unleashes a Massive Market for Legal Cannabis

IBM Advocates Blockchain in Canada

The idea of using blockchain in the cannabis industry took off in late 2017, when IBM submitted a paper to the government in British Columbia, Canada. Officials there were looking for new ideas on how to track marijuana from seed to sale as Canada prepares to legalize recreational marijuana, likely in the summer of 2018.

In a paper sent to those officials, IBM argued that blockchain could help government officials better track the source, sale and pricing of marijuana, according to the BBC. They also said marijuana producers could use the technology to track inventory and project supply and demand.

Part of the attraction of blockchain is that because it is a distributed ledger, it makes for a tougher target for cyber attacks while also maintaining data security.

MassRoots Move Into Blockchain

In the case of cannabis company MassRoots, the move into blockchain follows an internal fight that led to the ouster and eventual return of CEO Isaac Dietrich. Since his return, Dietrich has sought to move the company beyond a social media hub for marijuana and into a cannabis-focused software company.

As explained on the company website, MassRoots hopes to leverage blockchain technology for seed-to-sale tracking as well as tracking sales at dispensaries. They are specifically investigating how to apply blockchain to MassRoots Retail, the company’s point-of-sale system.

Related: Why Jeff Sessions' New War on Marijuana Hasn't Frightened Investors or Cannabis Entrepreneurs

Nevada-based Nuvus Blockchain also hopes to raise $100 million to create the largest blockchain platform yet for the cannabis industry. As with IBM and MassRoots, the goal is to provide a secure and transparent tracking system for marijuana transactions.

Nuvus, in a news release, said the entire supply chain of marijuana would be tracked. This offers the chance to provide consumers, doctors, growers, retailers and government officials a completely transparent record of the entire cannabis supply chain.

It also would provide “transparency on the type, potency and potential benefits of different strains and their effects on the human body,” according to the news release.

To stay up to date on the latest marijuana related news make sure to like dispensaries.com on Facebook

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

Cannabis

5 Opportunities for Entrepreneurs to Capitalize on America's New Relationship with Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization