/

Your new source for cannabusiness news, tips, education, and inspiration.

June 25, 2018 3 min read

It just got a little easier being green.

Welcome to Green Entrepreneur, a new resource from the editors of Entrepreneur.com dedicated exclusively to covering the exploding cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide the latest news, advice, information, and recommendations about the budding marijuana business to help small business owners on their paths to green-ness.

There's Green in Them Thar Hills

We are in the midst of a marijuana revolution. To date, nine US states have legalized the use of recreational marijuana and 29 states and the District of Columbia have now legalized cannabis for medical and/or recreational purposes.

Last year, total marijuana sales in the U.S. were estimated to be between $5.8 billion and $6.6 billion. Forecasters are predicting 22 by '22--that's $22 billion in 2022. And that's just the US market.

Canada recently became the second nation in the world (after Uruguay) to legalize weed, opening up a market estimated to be worth $10 billion.

Related: Canada Legalizes Cannabis

While cannabis remains federally illegal in the United States and the scourge of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, there seems to be unstoppable momentum at the state government level towards legalizing some form of the drug. Six states will have marijuana initiatives on the ballot this year with more expected to follow in 2019.

Earlier this month, President Trump said he would "probably" support a bi-partisan bill that would protect legal marijuana activities in states that have approved the drug.

Related: Trump Says He'll "Probably" Back New Marijuana Bill

Even political conservatives, such as former US House Leader John Boehner and ultra-Republican congressmen Jeremy Faison, have come out in favor of medical marijuana. And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports industrial hemp production.

Related: John Boehner Succeeded in Politics Opposing Marijuana but in Retirement Has Joined the Medical Marijuana Industry

Cannabis is also winning support in the medical community, as a growing body of scientific research shows the positive medical effects of cannabis.

Related: Why Some Veterans Are On the Front Lines to Legalize Hemp

We've Got You Covered

It's in this highly-charged climate that Green Entrepreneur seeks to join the conversation, with stories that inspire, give insight into current trends, and offer actionable takeaway tips and tricks for entrepreneurs looking to either plant their stake in the ground or expand their holdings.

We'll feature educational stories such as how to transfer your skills and expertise into the cannabis industry to motivational stories of entrepreneurs blazing new trails.

Here are just some of the topics you can expect us to cover:

News and trends

Leadership

Marketing

Starting a business

Growing a business

Careers within the industry

Financing your company

Thanks for reading.