Marijuana and Parenting? Study Finds They Go Well Together

Researchers say cannabis makes watching TV with the kids more enjoyable.

June 26, 2018 3 min read

Yet another study has blown apart the age-old stereotype of cannabis users as lazy stoners who have trouble getting off the couch.

A study released this month surveyed parents of children under the age of 18, of whom 77 percent had a household income of $75,000 or more--hardly the economic province of the lazy.

The study found that of this group, 35 percent frequently use cannabis before doing that all-American activity with their kids: watching TV.

And they aren’t doing so to “zone out.” A majority said that cannabis enhances their TV time with the family, making them more engaged both with the kids and the content they are watching.

Altering the Stereotype

The study was conducted by Minor & Co. Studio, a New York City-based marketing research company. The findings undermine the way many continue to view those who use marijuana.

“The stoner stereotype is so prevalent and persistent in TV and media that it continues to stigmatize those for whom cannabis is part of their active and healthful lifestyle,” Robert Miner, president of Miner & Co. Studio, said in a release accompanying the study findings.

Eight out of 10 respondents, all of whom live in states where cannabis is legal for adult and medical use, said they “regularly” use cannabis before watching television with the family. They also said that:

Cannabis makes TV watching with kids more enjoyable

They spend more time with their kids watching their shows when using cannabis

They are more engaged to discuss the shows

They “bond” more with their kids and become more likely to seek out shows from their own childhood to watch with their kids

Marijuana and good parenting? That seems to be the case with the study’s findings.

Pay Attention, Network Executives

Minor & Co. points out that the study findings should be of great interest to network executives. That’s primarily because parents who use cannabis said they watch more television, are more engaged and are more willing to try out new content.

The study also shows that these parents have outgrown the very stereotypes that the media they watch depicts. Seventy percent said they use marijuana for medical purposes or to enhance their well-being or social experiences.

They also don’t see themselves as stoners. Rather, the words they used to describe themselves included “mindful,” “present,” “active” and “professional.” A majority also said they do not relate to the forgettable, bumbling characters that movies and television often portray as being cannabis users.

The respondents voiced hope that TV creatives would move past the stereotypes because how they present cannabis users has a significant impact on how people perceive them.

