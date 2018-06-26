News and Trends

Marijuana and Parenting? Study Finds They Go Well Together

Researchers say cannabis makes watching TV with the kids more enjoyable.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Marijuana and Parenting? Study Finds They Go Well Together
Image credit: MoMo Productions | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yet another study has blown apart the age-old stereotype of cannabis users as lazy stoners who have trouble getting off the couch.

A study released this month surveyed parents of children under the age of 18, of whom 77 percent had a household income of $75,000 or more--hardly the economic province of the lazy.

The study found that of this group, 35 percent frequently use cannabis before doing that all-American activity with their kids: watching TV.

And they aren’t doing so to “zone out.”  A majority said that cannabis enhances their TV time with the family, making them more engaged both with the kids and the content they are watching.

Related: To Drug Test or Not to Drug Test?

Altering the Stereotype

The study was conducted by Minor & Co. Studio, a New York City-based marketing research company. The findings undermine the way many continue to view those who use marijuana.

“The stoner stereotype is so prevalent and persistent in TV and media that it continues to stigmatize those for whom cannabis is part of their active and healthful lifestyle,” Robert Miner, president of Miner & Co. Studio, said in a release accompanying the study findings.

Eight out of 10 respondents, all of whom live in states where cannabis is legal for adult and medical use, said they “regularly” use cannabis before watching television with the family.  They also said that:

  • Cannabis makes TV watching with kids more enjoyable
  • They spend more time with their kids watching their shows when using cannabis
  • They are more engaged to discuss the shows
  • They “bond” more with their kids and become more likely to seek out shows from their own childhood to watch with their kids

Marijuana and good parenting? That seems to be the case with the study’s findings.

Related: California's 'Pot Desert' Problem

Pay Attention, Network Executives

Minor & Co. points out that the study findings should be of great interest to network executives. That’s primarily because parents who use cannabis said they watch more television, are more engaged and are more willing to try out new content.

The study also shows that these parents have outgrown the very stereotypes that the media they watch depicts. Seventy percent said they use marijuana for medical purposes or to enhance their well-being or social experiences.

They also don’t see themselves as stoners. Rather, the words they used to describe themselves included “mindful,” “present,” “active” and “professional.” A majority also said they do not relate to the forgettable, bumbling characters that movies and television often portray as being cannabis users.

The respondents voiced hope that TV creatives would move past the stereotypes because how they present cannabis users has a significant impact on how people perceive them.

Follow dispensaries.com on Twitter to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Canada Legalizes Cannabis

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization