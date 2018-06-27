News and Trends / Politics

Oklahoma Legalizes Medical Marijuana

They become the 30th state in the US to do so.
Oklahoma Legalizes Medical Marijuana
Last night, Oklahomans voted to legalize medical marijuana Sooner rather than later. 

The controversial ballot measure, ominously named State Question 788, passed by an impressive margin, with 56 percent voting in favor to 43 percent opposed. The measure makes Oklahoma the 30th state in the US to legalize cannabis for medicinal purposes. 

Seeing Green in a Sea Of Red

Oklahoma is a deep red state so the effort to legalize medical marijuana came with some high-profile critics. Republican Senator James Lankford called the measure a "compassionate medical marijuana bill by outside groups that actually want access to recreational marijuana." Adding that legalizing medical marijuana would be “harmful to the social fabric of Oklahoma.”

But the majority of Oklahomans were not swayed, further proving that cannabis legalization appears to be politically color blind.  

 “Public support for medical marijuana access is non-partisan,” explained NORML Deputy Director Paul Armentano. “Even in a predominantly ‘red’ state like Oklahoma, it is the will of the voters to enact common sense, yet significant marijuana law reforms.”

