Top Reasons People Combine Cannabis and Exercise

According to a new study, 69 percent of those polled say cannabis helped their peformance.

July 2, 2018 2 min read

Why do people combine cannabis and exercise? Researchers asked this very question to 42 men and 30 women who worked out an average of 417 to 451 minutes per week. The findings appeared in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, and here's what the workout fiends had to say:

74.5 percent combined cannabis and exercise at least once a week

28 different physical activities were associated with cannabis use

Hiking, running, resistance training, yoga and cycling led the pack

69 percent felt cannabis had a positive effect on their performance

Two percent felt that cannabis negatively affected performance

29 percent felt cannabis did not affect performance in either way

51 percent consumed cannabis within an hour before the workout

39 percent consumed cannabis within an hour after the workout

Four percent consumed cannabis during the workout

Among those who enjoyed cannabis before the workout, 47 percent smoked a sativa strain, and they felt cannabis "improved focus, 'getting into the zone,' pain prevention and increased pleasure." For those who consumed cannabis after the workout, 39 percent smoked an indica strain, and they felt cannabis helped "to relax, aid in recovery and stimulate appetite."

Does this make cannabis a performance-enhancing drug? Well, the Electronic Sports League (ESL) apparently believes it is for those playing video games: The world's largest eSports events company started testing players in 2015 for cannabis use during competitions.

