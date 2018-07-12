5 Things You Need to Know About Edibles

/

Whether you cook them at home or purchase them at a store, here are some edible facts to digest.

Edibles are a favorable alternative to combustion. The opportunity to dose healthy meals and nutritious snacks with cannabinoids such as salad dressings, guacamole, sauces, and soups means the only limitation to a psychotropic meal plan is your imagination. Edibles can also heighten your senses--think sex and fireworks. Here are 5 things you need to know before beginning your journey with edibles.

1. Start with a microdose.

Microdosing is a single-dose administration between 1 to 5 milligrams of THC. This technique allows sub-therapeutic doses that are low enough to make it unlikely to cause uncomfortable side effects, but high enough to cause a cellular response. THC can affect people differently, so start slow and small. Overindulging in cannabis edibles is a similar feeling to overindulging in alcohol--you are not likely to enjoy it.

Microdosing is particularly recommended for newbies because edible cannabis is up to five times more potent, and the high can last more than 12 hours. The reason: The liver metabolizes THC, converting from delta-9 THC to 11-Hydroxy THC, which is a stronger psychedelic. Microdosing allows you to determine the appropriate dosage of milligrams over time for your individualized experience.

2. Edibles may be as good for you as broccoli (and a whole lot tastier)

The endocannabinoid system directly interacts with all of the body's organs, our immune system, and our nervous system, essentially bridging the body and mind. It seems logical to say cannabis is a vegetable that has more essential compounds than broccoli or kale. The green leafy herb known as cannabis turns a novice chef into more of a scientist. Raw cannabis will not get you high.

Decarboxylation is a chemical reaction that removes a carboxyl group and releases carbon dioxide. In English, that means decarboxylation converts THCA (non-psychotropic) to THC (psychotropic) using heat and time. There are more than 99 known cannabinoids. THC and CBD are the primary two molecules we focus on for medical or therapeutic applications. If you smoke cannabis the combustion converts THCA to THC as you inhale, with edibles, you heat the raw flower in the oven to cause the chemical reaction.

3. Edibles do not mix with alcohol and opioids.

Science suggests cannabis creates synergy with other substances. Drinking alcohol with cannabis increases the bioavailability of THC, the psychotropic molecule in cannabis. Without alcohol, cannabinoid absorption is lower. If you want to avoid an undesirable high, don't mix stimulants. Cannabis interacts with other drugs in the same manner.

Recently a double-blinded placebo study investigated the effects of microdosing cannabis (5.6% THC) and oxycodone (2.5 mg) an opioid on pain. Independently THC did not affect pain nor did oxycodone, together patients withstood higher pain thresholds consistent with substantial pain reductions. Cannabis could play a significant role in the reduction of the opioid epidemic. Cannabis is non-lethal in any dose; whereas opioid receptors are abundant in the brainstem and over-consumption shuts down respiration. Reducing the number of milligrams an opioid patient takes by introducing edible cannabinoids is exciting and warrants multiple clinical studies.

4. Edibles have been shown to cause weight loss

Contrary to popular belief cannabis helps the body with carbohydrate metabolism and aids in weight regulation. “In 2013, the American Journal of Science released a report that noted the low prevalence of obesity in cannabis users despite an abundance of empirical and anecdotal evidence linking stoners to high caloric diets.” Cannabis causes the fasting insulin levels to decrease and increases the availability of natural insulin produced by the body to maintain a healthy blood-sugar level.

Edibles frequently lead to more consistent bowel movements. Chron's and IBS patients around the world have discovered the benefits of edible cannabis. For cancer patients, THC helps stimulate their appetite. Many patients report they have put their disease in remission utilizing edibles and oils.

5. Edibles can be cooked at home but be careful to store separately.

Making edibles at home is simple, there are tools like the MagicalButter machine and cannabutter goes great with nearly everything. The challenge is distinguishing between psychedelic food and non-infused foods. We recommend you store edibles in exit bags with child-resistant zip locks. For first-timers, it’s not a good idea to consume just before going in public. You should be in a comfortable and secure environment. If you do become too high despite following these guidelines, don’t panic! Drink water, eat a light snack, take a cold shower, ingest CBD to counteract the effect of THC, then take a nap--you will sleep well.