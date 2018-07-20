Devil's Lettuce? Love Nuggets? The DEA Has Some Pretty Creative Names for Marijuana

A new intelligence report from the agency reveals 250 slang words for the plant. Some are classic.

July 20, 2018 3 min read

If you ever find yourself dealing with law enforcement, you might want to avoid mentioning anything about shoes. Or-- just to be really safe --blueberries.

Why? If those officers have read a recently declassified Drug Enforcement Administration intelligence report, they might think you're talking about marijuana.

Both Blueberry and Shoes are listed, improbably, in the report as code names for marijuana. And those are just two of more than 250 names for cannabis included on the DEA list.

'Pot' is so passé

The names pot and weed are synonymous with marijuana pretty much anywhere on the planet. Terms such as Mary Jane, Grass, and Chronic (thanks to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg) are also are widely used.

But, apparently, in the line of duty, DEA agents have come across some very imaginative street words for cannabis. Many which we've never heard before. Among our favorites:

Alfalfa

Alice B. Toklas

Bambalachacha

Boo

Boom

Burritos Verdes

Chernobyl

Devil’s Lettuce

Grand Daddy Purp

Green Goblin

Holy Grail

Love Nuggets

Mowing the Lawn

My Brother

Mother

Queen Ann’s Lace

Skywalker

Smoochy Woochy Poochy

Tigitty

Yellow Submarine

None of which make the least bit of sense. But read together down that list, it’s like a tone poem to human ingenuity with language. Heck, there are six just using the word blue: Blue Cheese, Blue Crush, Blue Dream, Blue Jeans, Blue Sage, and the aforementioned Blueberry.

Alice B. Toklas

And now a word on Alice B. Toklas.

Her name made the DEA list of cannabis slang names. So who is she?

Toklas is a real person. Born in San Francisco, she moved to Paris when she was about 30. Shortly after arriving, she met and started a 40-year relationship with writer Gertrude Stein. Their salon in Paris was a meeting place for all sorts of interesting people, including Pablo Picasso, Sherwood Anderson, and Ernest Hemingway.

In 1954, after Stein’s death, Toklas wrote a popular cookbook and memoir that included a recipe for pot brownies. The irony is that it supposedly wasn’t even her recipe. However, she was forever associated with cannabis. They even made a movie with her recipe as a central part of the plot.

And so, her name remains marijuana slang to this day.

For more DEA slang names for every drug under the sun, check out the intelligence report here.

