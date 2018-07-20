Devil's Lettuce? Love Nuggets? The DEA Has Some Pretty Creative Names for Marijuana
If you ever find yourself dealing with law enforcement, you might want to avoid mentioning anything about shoes. Or-- just to be really safe --blueberries.
Why? If those officers have read a recently declassified Drug Enforcement Administration intelligence report, they might think you're talking about marijuana.
Both Blueberry and Shoes are listed, improbably, in the report as code names for marijuana. And those are just two of more than 250 names for cannabis included on the DEA list.
'Pot' is so passé
The names pot and weed are synonymous with marijuana pretty much anywhere on the planet. Terms such as Mary Jane, Grass, and Chronic (thanks to Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg) are also are widely used.
But, apparently, in the line of duty, DEA agents have come across some very imaginative street words for cannabis. Many which we've never heard before. Among our favorites:
- Alfalfa
- Alice B. Toklas
- Bambalachacha
- Boo
- Boom
- Burritos Verdes
- Chernobyl
- Devil’s Lettuce
- Grand Daddy Purp
- Green Goblin
- Holy Grail
- Love Nuggets
- Mowing the Lawn
- My Brother
- Mother
- Queen Ann’s Lace
- Skywalker
- Smoochy Woochy Poochy
- Tigitty
- Yellow Submarine
None of which make the least bit of sense. But read together down that list, it’s like a tone poem to human ingenuity with language. Heck, there are six just using the word blue: Blue Cheese, Blue Crush, Blue Dream, Blue Jeans, Blue Sage, and the aforementioned Blueberry.
Alice B. Toklas
And now a word on Alice B. Toklas.
Her name made the DEA list of cannabis slang names. So who is she?
Toklas is a real person. Born in San Francisco, she moved to Paris when she was about 30. Shortly after arriving, she met and started a 40-year relationship with writer Gertrude Stein. Their salon in Paris was a meeting place for all sorts of interesting people, including Pablo Picasso, Sherwood Anderson, and Ernest Hemingway.
In 1954, after Stein’s death, Toklas wrote a popular cookbook and memoir that included a recipe for pot brownies. The irony is that it supposedly wasn’t even her recipe. However, she was forever associated with cannabis. They even made a movie with her recipe as a central part of the plot.
And so, her name remains marijuana slang to this day.
For more DEA slang names for every drug under the sun, check out the intelligence report here.
