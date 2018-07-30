Ryan Reynolds May Star in a Movie Called 'Stoned Alone'

/

From Deadpool to Dabpool, Reynolds is producing and potentially starring in a 'Home Alone' spoof.

The plot sounds strangely familiar, but with a slight twist.

A 20-something, weed-growing stoner misses his flight for a holiday ski trip and must spend the night at home alone. As he gets high, a bunch of clueless house thieves try to break into his house, forcing him to thwart the robbery in highly comical ways. That's the premise of the movie Stoned Alone currently being developed by Deadpool star Ryan Reynold, who is attached as a producer and potential star.

According to Deadline Hollywood, the movie is the brainchild of a Fox executive who was looking for a way to revamp one of the studio's highest grossing movies of all time, Home Alone. That classic 1990 film grossed $476 million, spawned two sequels, and made Macaulay Culkin a star.

While Reynolds has not made any public pronouncements about cannabis or whether or not he's a user, he's a Canadian. And we all know that Canada has a somewhat liberal take on the plant, as evidenced by their recent vote to legalize weed nationally.

Hollywood has a long tradition of stoner movies. Films such as 1936's Reefer Madness, Cheech & Chong's 70's and 80's cult comedies, Half Baked and Dazed and Confused in the 90s, and more recently Pineapple Express and Your Highness frequently portray hilarious, but not-so-positive portrayals of pot smokers. Stoned Alone doesn't sound much different, which should be good for box office numbers, but not so good for cannabis's already sketchy image.