News and Trends / Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds May Star in a Movie Called 'Stoned Alone'

From Deadpool to Dabpool, Reynolds is producing and potentially starring in a 'Home Alone' spoof.
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ryan Reynolds May Star in a Movie Called 'Stoned Alone'
Image credit: Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Executive Editor of Green Entrepreneur
2 min read

The plot sounds strangely familiar, but with a slight twist.

 A 20-something, weed-growing stoner misses his flight for a holiday ski trip and must spend the night at home alone. As he gets high, a bunch of clueless house thieves try to break into his house, forcing him to thwart the robbery in highly comical ways. That's the premise of the movie Stoned Alone currently being developed by Deadpool star Ryan Reynold, who is attached as a producer and potential star. 

According to Deadline Hollywoodthe movie is the brainchild of a Fox executive who was looking for a way to revamp one of the studio's highest grossing movies of all time, Home Alone. That classic 1990 film grossed $476 million, spawned two sequels, and made Macaulay Culkin a star. 

Related: Celebs Explain Why They're In The Canna-Business

While Reynolds has not made any public pronouncements about cannabis or whether or not he's a user, he's a Canadian. And we all know that Canada has a somewhat liberal take on the plant, as evidenced by their recent vote to legalize weed nationally.

Related: Canada Legalizes Cannabis

Hollywood has a long tradition of stoner movies. Films such as 1936's Reefer Madness, Cheech & Chong's 70's and 80's cult comedies, Half Baked and Dazed and Confused in the 90s, and more recently Pineapple Express and Your Highness frequently portray hilarious, but not-so-positive portrayals of pot smokers. Stoned Alone doesn't sound much different, which should be good for box office numbers, but not so good for cannabis's already sketchy image. 

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ryan Reynolds May Star in a Movie Called 'Stoned Alone'

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization