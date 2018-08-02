News and Trends

'Alexa, Order Me Some Gummy Edibles'

Will Amazon sell weed? The CEO of Eaze says it's not a question of will it's a question of when.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Alexa, Order Me Some Gummy Edibles'
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Executive Editor of Green Entrepreneur
2 min read

In a sweeping interview with Yahoo News, Eaze CEO Jim Patterson said he thinks the notion of Amazon getting into the marijuana business is a no-brainer. 

“I think there’s no doubt that eventually, Amazon will get into this business. The question is, is that five years, 10 years, or 20 years,” he said. “I think it will be a bit longer for them … until there’s much more clarity at the federal level.”

Patterson was referring to the fact that cannabis is still considered a Schedule 1 drug by the federal government, meaning it's perceived to have no medical value and a high potential for abuse. This puts it on par with heroin, cocaine, LSD, and a host of other illegal narcotics.

Related: What Is Schedule I and Why Is Marijuana on the List, Anyway?

But with marijuana laws changing throughout the country, and more states holding votes on whether or not to legalize the drug for medical or recreational use, the momentum is in the flower's favor.

Companies like Eaze, a cannabis delivery service, have created marketing and technology platforms to deliver cannabis to over 2.2 million customers, according to their website. They have been particularly successful in areas that don't have dispensaries. 

“You have this problem where the dispensaries aren’t actually located where people live, Patterson said. "It creates barriers to access for people that can’t travel far. So that’s why delivery is a really, really important,” according to Patterson. 

Considering that the cannabis industry is projected to generate $22 billion in sales by 2021, why wouldn't the world's largest online retailer want to get in on some of that prime green? Amazon is already making a big play at the "wellness" market, having recently purchased Whole Foods for $13.7 billion and PillPack a startup pharmacy for about $1 billion. 

It doesn't seem far-fetched to imagine that one day your Prime membership will include Sativa vapes and wireless marijuana grow rooms.   

Related: 4 Cannabis Business Ideas from the Frontier of the Legal Weed Industry

 

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Post Apocolypse Aftermath: How Is California Adapting to New Cannabis Regulations?

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization