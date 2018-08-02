'Alexa, Order Me Some Gummy Edibles'

Will Amazon sell weed? The CEO of Eaze says it's not a question of will it's a question of when.

August 2, 2018 2 min read

In a sweeping interview with Yahoo News, Eaze CEO Jim Patterson said he thinks the notion of Amazon getting into the marijuana business is a no-brainer.

“I think there’s no doubt that eventually, Amazon will get into this business. The question is, is that five years, 10 years, or 20 years,” he said. “I think it will be a bit longer for them … until there’s much more clarity at the federal level.”

Patterson was referring to the fact that cannabis is still considered a Schedule 1 drug by the federal government, meaning it's perceived to have no medical value and a high potential for abuse. This puts it on par with heroin, cocaine, LSD, and a host of other illegal narcotics.

Related: What Is Schedule I and Why Is Marijuana on the List, Anyway?

But with marijuana laws changing throughout the country, and more states holding votes on whether or not to legalize the drug for medical or recreational use, the momentum is in the flower's favor.

Companies like Eaze, a cannabis delivery service, have created marketing and technology platforms to deliver cannabis to over 2.2 million customers, according to their website. They have been particularly successful in areas that don't have dispensaries.

“You have this problem where the dispensaries aren’t actually located where people live, Patterson said. "It creates barriers to access for people that can’t travel far. So that’s why delivery is a really, really important,” according to Patterson.

Considering that the cannabis industry is projected to generate $22 billion in sales by 2021, why wouldn't the world's largest online retailer want to get in on some of that prime green? Amazon is already making a big play at the "wellness" market, having recently purchased Whole Foods for $13.7 billion and PillPack a startup pharmacy for about $1 billion.

It doesn't seem far-fetched to imagine that one day your Prime membership will include Sativa vapes and wireless marijuana grow rooms.

Related: 4 Cannabis Business Ideas from the Frontier of the Legal Weed Industry