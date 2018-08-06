News and Trends

Education and Employment Is High in Cannabis-Friendly States

New research contradicts fears that legalization causes chaos.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Education and Employment Is High in Cannabis-Friendly States
Image credit: Prasit photo | Getty Images
2 min read
Brought to you by Probhtd.com

The worries over legalized cannabis are slowly eroding with each new round of facts and figures. Civic data curated by LiveStories looked into trends and figures around Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington post-legalization. The review found that education and employment numbers appear stronger in the four states than most others.

Not Getting Dumber

According to the analysis, each state maintained consistent levels when it came to education, as of 2016. Notably, Colorado continued to rank high in residents with college degrees (34.3 percent, second in the nation) despite being the first state to approve getting high recreationally. Alaska finished last amongst the four with 24.48 percent, still well above the lowest in the nation, West Virginia, with 17.58 percent.

Related: Survey Finds Cannabis Users Are Educated, Fit, Sociable and Surprisingly Republican

Less Unemployment

Since legalization, each state has seen a sizable drop in unemployment. Colorado, Oregon, and Washington each saw massive unemployment declines of 50 percent or more. Meanwhile, Alaska experienced a modest drop-off. Unemployment numbers could be in further decline when 2018 figures are released as the current number sits around 3.9 percent. However, with workers quitting at rates not seen since the early 2000s, an uptick in unemployment may be present when the latest data becomes available.

Related: Marijuana Industry to Create 283,000 Jobs by 2020, Report Projects

The LiveStories analysis provided several other takeaways that help further dispel the "gateway drug" theory from the Just Say No campaign of the 1980s. Additional information found that tobacco use is steadily on the decline, with Colorado, Oregon and Washington below the U.S. average. Also, in what may be a telling sign, each state fell below the national average for opioid deaths.

Does this mean cannabis legalization is good for a state? It appears that way. Moreover, the long-held worries over cannabis once again seem to be misguided -- and that’s an excellent start.

Related: States Ask Congress to Allow Cannabis Access to Banks

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

'Alexa, Order Me Some Gummy Edibles'

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization