SEC Sues Cannabis Investment Fund

The Securities and Exchange Commission is warning investors about "scam artists" in the cannabis industry.

September 7, 2018

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged a marijuana-focused investment fund with bilking investors out of more than $3 million and simultaneously warned the public about “scam artists” exploiting “hot” industries such as cannabis.

In a lawsuit, the SEC accuses Texas-based Greenview Investment Partners and its founder, Michael Cone, of using misleading marketing materials and bogus promises of high returns to defraud investors out of $3.3 million.

According to an SEC news release, Cone allegedly:

Employed a “boiler room sales staff” that made cold calls to investors and promised them up to 24 percent annual returns from investments in Greenview.

Used an alias to hide prior criminal convictions.

Lied about having a former agent from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on staff.

Falsely claimed to have a long record of profitably investing millions in cannabis-related businesses.

In reality, the SEC said, Greenview had no track record and its sole investment of $400,000 was in a cannabis company that had yet to harvest a crop.

