7 Hottest Jobs in the Cannabis Industry Right Now

New survey reveal who's getting hired and what they're getting paid.
7 Hottest Jobs in the Cannabis Industry Right Now
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for a way to break into the budding cannabis industry? There are plenty of jobs to be had if you know where to look. This week, marijuana-focused recruiting company Vangst published a jobs report. And the overall outlook was pretty greentastic. Here's what we learned:

The Cannabis Jobs Market Is At An All-Time High

Medical marijuana is now legal in 30 states; and recreational pot, in 9 others. This, coupled with record-high levels of support for legalization among the U.S. population, has led to a 690 percent growth in cannabis job listings between January 1, 2017, and August 1, 2018, according to Vangst.

In addition, the average salary in the industry increased by 16.1 percent over this period.

These Are Jobs with Benefits

Vangst’s report looked at health benefits across the industry. Here's what they found:

  • 71 percent of cannabis jobs include medical insurance.
  • 51 percent offer dental insurance for full-time employees.
  • 46 percent offer vision insurance.
  • 46 percent offer all three for full-time employees.
  • ￼￼￼￼￼￼29 percent offer a 401k plan – or employee stock options.
  • 21 percent of the jobs come with no benefits

The Most Hired Positions Are...

Using proprietary data and responses from surveys of more than 1,200 cannabis companies around the U.S., Vangst compiled salary data for the most hired positions in the cannabis industry. These were:

  • Director of Extraction
  • Director of Cultivation
  • Compliance Manager
  • Dispensary Manager
  • Outside Sales Representatives
  • Bud-tenders
  • Trimmers

A few things to note: “A salary survey provides a look into the industry at a certain point in time,” says Vangst. “As the cannabis industry continues to grow at an exponential rate, we will continue to communicate with businesses within the industry in order to provide the most accurate and reliable data possible in future reports.”

Vangst also took into account the experience and/or skill level of each job, dividing. their report into four categories:

  • Low: less experience than required; training needed.
  • Average: expected experience; necessary skills for the job.
  • High: more experience than usual; strong skills and training.
  • Top: “extremely high, relevant experience” for the job; “Candidate has exceptional skills to complete this job and likely has advanced degrees and certifications.”

Here are the top seven cannabis industry jobs and their average salaires:

1. Director of Extraction

  • Low: $47,000
  • Average: $72,000
  • High: $135,000
  • Top: $191,000

2. Director of Cultivation

  • Low: $47,000
  • Average: $88,000
  • High: $140,000
  • Top: $250,500

3. Compliance Manager

  • Low: $45,000
  • Average: $62,500
  • High: $81,750
  • Top: $149,000

4. Dispensary Manager

  • Low: $41,500
  • Average: $56,250
  • High: $65,400
  • Top: $98,000

5. Outside Sales Representatives

  • Low: $28,000
  • Average: $58,800
  • High: $73,500
  • Top: $150,000

6. Bud-tenders

  • Low: $12/hr
  • Average: $13.25/hr
  • High: $14/hr
  • Top: $16/hr

7. Trimmers

  • Low: $11.50/hr
  • Average: $12.25/hr
  • High: $13/hr
  • Top: $14.50/hr

 

 

     

    From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
