Heir to Anheuser Busch Launches a New Kind of Bud

The ABV Cannabis Company will offer a new line of disposable vape pens.

September 12, 2018 2 min read

Cannabis connoisseurs, this bud's for you.

Adolphus A. Busch V, great-great-grandson of the late founder of Anheuser Busch announced today the launch of his eponymous cannabis brand, ABV Cannabis Company.

The company has just released a line of disposable vaporizer pens, filled with CO2-extracted cannabis oil derived from "environment-friendly, greenhouse-grown cannabis." ABV also plans to launch cannabis flower products in the near future.

Says Busch, 27, “Growing up I always knew I wanted to work in the family business, creating quality and affordable products that appealed to a variety of consumers."

But cannabis products were not exactly what he envisioned.

After graduating from Colorado State University, Mr. Busch returned home to St. Louis and applied for an entry-level job at Anheuser Busch. After being turned away by the company, he headed back west to Colorado and worked in various positions within the cannabis industry. It was there that he took various positions in sales, technology, compliance, marketing, and product development.

The crash course in all things cannabis caused him to alter his vision for his future. "Once I saw all the incredible benefits that cannabis could bring to people and the immense opportunity presented by the cannabis industry, I knew I could take all I learned from my pioneering family heritage and create a new legacy for myself in the cannabis space,” he says.

No word yet on whether he plans to take the family business in the same direction as Constellation Brands, the beer giant that recently invested $4 billion in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth. But it does make one wonder if Anheuser Busch us getting closer to being Anheuser Kush.

