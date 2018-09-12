News and Trends

Heir to Anheuser Busch Launches a New Kind of Bud

The ABV Cannabis Company will offer a new line of disposable vape pens.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Heir to Anheuser Busch Launches a New Kind of Bud
Image credit: ABV Cannabis Company
Entrepreneur Staff
Executive Editor of Green Entrepreneur
2 min read

Cannabis connoisseurs, this bud's for you.

Adolphus A. Busch V, great-great-grandson of the late founder of Anheuser Busch announced today the launch of his eponymous cannabis brand, ABV Cannabis Company.

The company has just released a line of disposable vaporizer pens, filled with CO2-extracted cannabis oil derived from "environment-friendly, greenhouse-grown cannabis." ABV also plans to launch cannabis flower products in the near future. 

Related: Researchers Believe Legal Marijuana Could Hurt Beer Sales

Says Busch, 27, “Growing up I always knew I wanted to work in the family business, creating quality and affordable products that appealed to a variety of consumers."

But cannabis products were not exactly what he envisioned. 

After graduating from Colorado State University, Mr. Busch returned home to St. Louis and applied for an entry-level job at Anheuser Busch. After being turned away by the company, he headed back west to Colorado and worked in various positions within the cannabis industry. It was there that he took various positions in sales, technology, compliance, marketing, and product development.

The crash course in all things cannabis caused him to alter his vision for his future. "Once I saw all the incredible benefits that cannabis could bring to people and the immense opportunity presented by the cannabis industry, I knew I could take all I learned from my pioneering family heritage and create a new legacy for myself in the cannabis space,” he says. 

No word yet on whether he plans to take the family business in the same direction as Constellation Brands, the beer giant that recently invested $4 billion in Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth. But it does make one wonder if Anheuser Busch us getting closer to being Anheuser Kush.

Related: One of the World's Biggest Wine-and-Beer Makers Has Made a Huge Move Into Cannabis

 

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

New Study Will Gauge Pot's Effect on Teenage Brains

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization