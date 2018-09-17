News and Trends / funny business

Colbert's Marijuana-Infused Monologue Is a Must Watch

The Late Night host has some fun with recent pot news.
Stephen Colbert loves to take the piss out of the Canadian cannabis industry and his monologue last week was no exception.

Describing it as "the most Canadian pot story ever," he recounted the news that men brandishing bear spray tried to rob a dispensary in Ontario. But it gets better. The brazen thieves were thwarted by the dispensary owner who used a bong to scare them away. 

Colbert then went on to talk about a new study that revelated more elderly are using medical marijuana. After listening to the audience erupt in applause at the news, Colbert went on to say, "At least old people are going to smell weird for a cool reason."

Ouch.

