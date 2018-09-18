News and Trends / Innovation

100 Cannabis Leaders of 2018

Celebrating the movers, shakers, and bakers of the marijuana industry.
100 Cannabis Leaders of 2018
Image credit: Green Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
See the list of Cannabis Business Leaders here

Having raked in an estimated $6 billion last year, it’s easy to think of the cannabis industry as a sure bet. Nine states have legalized recreational use, 30 states, along with Washington, D.C., have given the legal OK for medical use, and more are sure to follow. Industry experts are forecasting $22 billion by 2022—getting in the cannabis biz seems like a no-brainer, right?

Well, it wasn’t always such a seemingly smooth road to success. California was the first state to legalize medical usage back in 1999, and it has been a slow and sometimes volatile journey to where we are now, which is far from steady ground. The sale and use of marijuana is, after all, still prohibited by federal law.

It takes a certain combination of passion and fearlessness to face uncertainty and seize opportunity despite the risks, and that’s what this list is all about. The inaugural Cannabis 100—produced by Green Entrepreneur and PRØHBTD—celebrates those brave entrepreneurs who fought to change societal perceptions, found innovative solutions to problems, and built a multibillion-dollar industry one plant at a time.

See the list of Cannabis Business Leaders here

The cannabis entrepreneurs and their companies on our list were selected to help showcase the diverse range of products and services in the industry. We chose businesses across 10 different categories—not only to share product innovations but also to elevate the myriad of services needed to assist entrepreneurs in navigating this complex industry, from legal services to tech solutions.

Their stories reflect a unique set of impassioned minds leading the way with their ideas and showcasing the wealth of opportunity still ahead for other green-minded entrepreneurs. 

See the list of Cannabis Business Leaders here

Related: Check out the Top Company Cultures of 2018

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

How to Grow a Cannabis Farming Business in the Blazing Marijuana Economy

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization