100 Cannabis Leaders of 2018

/

Celebrating the movers, shakers, and bakers of the marijuana industry.

September 18, 2018 2 min read

Having raked in an estimated $6 billion last year, it’s easy to think of the cannabis industry as a sure bet. Nine states have legalized recreational use, 30 states, along with Washington, D.C., have given the legal OK for medical use, and more are sure to follow. Industry experts are forecasting $22 billion by 2022—getting in the cannabis biz seems like a no-brainer, right?

Well, it wasn’t always such a seemingly smooth road to success. California was the first state to legalize medical usage back in 1999, and it has been a slow and sometimes volatile journey to where we are now, which is far from steady ground. The sale and use of marijuana is, after all, still prohibited by federal law.

It takes a certain combination of passion and fearlessness to face uncertainty and seize opportunity despite the risks, and that’s what this list is all about. The inaugural Cannabis 100—produced by Green Entrepreneur and PRØHBTD—celebrates those brave entrepreneurs who fought to change societal perceptions, found innovative solutions to problems, and built a multibillion-dollar industry one plant at a time.

The cannabis entrepreneurs and their companies on our list were selected to help showcase the diverse range of products and services in the industry. We chose businesses across 10 different categories—not only to share product innovations but also to elevate the myriad of services needed to assist entrepreneurs in navigating this complex industry, from legal services to tech solutions.

Their stories reflect a unique set of impassioned minds leading the way with their ideas and showcasing the wealth of opportunity still ahead for other green-minded entrepreneurs.

Related: Check out the Top Company Cultures of 2018