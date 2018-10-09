News and Trends / Celebrity Endorsement

Coming Soon to a Dispensary Near You: Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer

Parrotheads were pro-marijuana long before it was legal.
Coming Soon to a Dispensary Near You: Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer
Image credit: Douglas Mason | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In retrospect, it's obvious this was just a matter of time.

Every so often, eyebrows are raised when a celebrity such as Olivia Newton-John or Joe Montana -- two people hardly associated with marijuana -- come out in favor of using it. Or when staunch anti-marijuana politicians suddenly flip in their opposition to legalized cannabis.

But Jimmy Buffett? That seems about right. Buffet recently announced he is partnering with Surterra Wellness to offer a new brand of marijuana known as Coral Reefer. That’s also the name of Buffett’s band.

Related: Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?

Buffett and marijuana

It’s hard to understate Buffett’s popularity, especially in Florida. In addition to the hit songs, he also is heavily involved in charity work, including the Save the Manatees Club and raising funds for hurricane victims. His song, “Fins,” is played at Miami Dolphins home games.

Anyone who has attended a Buffett concert is well aware that many of his fans, called Parrotheads, are strongly in the “yes” column when it comes to legalizing marijuana. Buffett himself also has advocated for legalization. He came out in support of the amendment legalizing medical marijuana when Florida voters considered it in 2016,  according to the Miami Herald. It won approval.

Buffett, based in Palm Beach, is known for his tropics-infused, laid-back musical style. His hits include “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and “A Pirate Looks at 40.” The latter includes the lyrics: “I’ve run my share of grass.”

Related: Baby Boomers Smoking Reefer in Record Amounts

Coral Reefer Products

The Coral Reefer line of products will be available in 2019. Plans call for vape pens, lotions, edibles and gel caps. They will be marketed worldwide.

In a statement on the deal, Buffett said: “Finally, ‘the time has come,’ as the Walrus said. That time being the long overdue recognition of the numerous healing properties of cannabis.”

Buffett said he has followed with “keen interest” how medical marijuana has evolved. He said he has reached the “common-sense conclusion” that “cannabis is good medicine.”

Surterra Wellness is the largest medical marijuana company with a license to sell in Florida. The company currently has 10 locations in the Sunshine State, with more planned in other states in 2019.

Buffett is the second Florida-based notable to join Surterra. Beau Wrigley, former CEO of the chewing gum company, recently became a member of the company’s board of directors. His West Palm Beach-based investment company recently led a $65 million fundraising round for Surterra.

Follow dispensaries.com on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Coming Soon to a Dispensary Near You: Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization