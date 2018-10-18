News and Trends / Legal Marijuana

More States Have Made Marijuana Legal, So Why Are More People Getting Arrested?

Hundreds of thousands of people, particularly those who are poor and nonwhite, are still arrested annually for simple possession of marijuana.
More States Have Made Marijuana Legal, So Why Are More People Getting Arrested?
Image credit: Daniel Truta | EyeEm | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Easy Search. Quality Finds. Your partner and digital portal for the cannabis community.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The latest crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigations show a strange trend has continued. The more states that legalize cannabis, the more people across the country get arrested for marijuana-related crimes.

According to the FBI’s annual Crime in the United States report, released in September, there were 659,700 marijuana arrests in 2017. In 2016, that number was 653,249. Overall, marijuana arrests made up more than 40% of the 1.6 million drug-related arrests in 2017 across the country.

So, why is that happening?

Based on the FBI numbers, arrests for sales and manufacturing are actually down slightly from 2016. However, what’s gone up are arrests for possession. About 91% of all the arrests were on possession charges.

Related: 'Microdosing Moms' and 'Divorced Dads' Emerge Among Cannabis Consumers

Counter to Public Opinion

To put the number of marijuana arrests in perspective, there were 518,617 arrests in 2017 for violent crime, far less than those arrested on marijuana-related charges.

“Actions by law enforcement run counter to both public support and basic morality,” Justin Strekal, the political director for NORML, said in a statement. He pointed out that these arrests are going up “in a day and age where 20 percent of the population lives in states which have legalized and nearly every state has some legal protections for medical cannabis or its extract.”

Race and economics also play a role in the reaction to drug arrests. Reports have shown that minorities and those in disadvantaged communities are far more likely to get arrested than those who are white and living in middle to upper class neighborhoods.

For example, a recent report by the Southern Poverty Law Center found that black people are three times more likely to get arrested for pot possession in Louisiana.

Related: 7 Interesting Things to Know About Canada's Legalization of Marijuana

Strange Trend

Arrests for marijuana possession and marijuana sales had actually fallen for a decade until 2016. In both 2016 and 2017, arrests went up.

This change comes at a time when nine states have legalized marijuana for recreational use and 30 have legalized medical marijuana. Two more states are considering legalizing adult-use marijuana on the November 2018 ballot (Michigan and North Dakota).

Voters in Utah and Missouri are considering legalizing medical marijuana.

However, the federal government still lists marijuana as a Schedule I illegal drug that has no medical benefit. Many states still completely prohibit the possession or use of marijuana.

The region with the biggest percentage of drug arrests involving marijuana is the Midwest where more than 53 percent of all drug arrests in 2017 involved marijuana. In the Northeast, the number was 49.6 percent, while in the South it was 48.7 percent.

The only region with significantly low marijuana arrests was the West, where many states have legalized both adult-use and medical marijuana. Only 15 percent of all drug-related arrests involved marijuana.

Follow dispensaries.com on Instagram to stay up to date on the latest cannabis news.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

These Are the States Voting on Legal Marijuana in November

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization