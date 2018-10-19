Trevor Noah's Take on Canadian Legalization? 'This Story Pisses Me Off'
While most of the world celebrated C-Day this past week, Trevor Noah not so quietly stewed at the indignity of Canada legalizing weed before New York did.
"Canada doesn't need weed," the comedian said. "New York does!"
Then he goes on to imagine what would happen to angry New Yorkers if weed was indeed legal in their city. Check it out:
TONIGHT: When they go low, we get high… in Canada! pic.twitter.com/s1fgFILVtT— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 17, 2018