South Park Joins the Green Rush

They're moving out to grow hemp on a Colorado farm.

October 22, 2018 1 min read

The significance of marijuana legalization was not lost on South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. Last week, the Colorado natives based an entire episode around character Randy Marsh's decision to move the family out to a Colorado hemp farm and start a new life.

In a funny musical montage, Randy sings, "City folks are fighting and I don't give a darn. Cause I make my living on a Colorado farm!"

