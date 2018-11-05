The Mooch: 'Trump Will Legalize Cannabis After the Midterms'

/

The former White House Communications Director makes a bold prediction. But is it fake news?

November 5, 2018 2 min read

To hear Anthony Scaramucci tell it, President Trump is an advocate of the federal legalization of marijuana and he's just playing politics right now.

In an interview with Charles Peralo the founder of Succeed.com, the former White House Communications Director whose tenure lasted a total of 5 days, was asked if he thought Trump would make a change on his stance on marijuana.

“I do. I think he’s going to legalize marijuana,” said Scaramucci, who calls himself The Mooch. I think he’s waiting for after the midterms. I think he’s on the side of legalization. I think the attorney general probably wasn't."

Probably? Attorney General Jeff Session has made no secret of his disdain for weed. This is the same guy who made the decision to rescind the protections granted the marijuana industry by the Cole Memo.

But back to Trump for a minute. While he has said ( sort of) that he supports the bipartisan STATES bill, which "ensures that each state has the right to determine for itself the best approach to marijuana within its borders." His endorsements have so far been vague and non-committal, saying he would "probably" support it.

It's unclear if The Mooch has inside information, or if he's just making a prediction based on his gut, but he's not the only Trump supporter making these claims. Representative Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) told an interviewer last month about cannabis legalization: “I would expect after the election we will sit down and we’ll start hammering out something that is specific and real."

