News and Trends / Legal Marijuana

Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today

It's been a long wait but Massachusetts is now the first eastern state to allow recreational sales.
Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today
Image credit: RobinOlimb | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Call it a really soft opening of historic proportions. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission quietly gave the go-ahead for two medical marijuana dispensaries to begin adult recreational marijuana sales, starting this morning.

The two dispensaries -- Cultivate Holdings in Leicester and New England Treatment Access in Franklin -- are already dispensing medical marijuana and have made renovations to separately accommodate recreational customers, according to news reports. The two dispensaries are far to the west of Boston, the state's largest city, but nonetheless will make history as the first places to legally sell marijuana recreationally in the eastern United States.

In a 2016 referendum Massachusetts voters approved Question 4, authorizing adult sales to commence Jan. 1, 2018, but the Legislature delayed the start of sales until July 1 of this year, which was further delayed by a painstaking regulatory rollout. The Cannabis Control Commission sounded more resigned than celebratory in a press release that warned people to consume responsibly in the same sentence it announced sales to adults.

Related: How Canada's Marijuana Legalization Changes the Game

“This signal to open retail marijuana establishments marks a major milestone for voters who approved legal, adult-use cannabis in our state,” Commission Chairman Steven J. Hoffman said in the release. “To get here, licensees underwent thorough background checks, passed multiple inspections, and had their products tested, all to ensure public health and safety as this new industry gets up and running. As patrons look forward to visiting Massachusetts stores, we hope they will do their part by first familiarizing themselves with the law and understanding what is required of responsible consumers.”

The bureaucratic foot-dragging has not dampened the enthusiasm of legalization activists. “We can rightfully squawk about state delays and problematic local opposition, but the fact remains that we are the first state east of the Mississippi to offer legal, tested cannabis to adult consumers in safe retail settings,” Jim Borghesani of the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, the group that successfully backed for passage of Question 4, told the Hartford Courant.

Related: Key Cannabis Legalization Wins Could Bring in Upwards of $2 Billion in New Sales

It appears Massachusetts will hold the distinction of being the only east coast state with legal marijuana sales for awhile. Maine votes approved legalization in the 2016 election but the governor vetoed legislation to implement the referendum results. The Legislature eventually overrode the veto but setting up a regulatory structure has been slow going. The Legislature recently solicited proposals from cannabis regulatory consultants and there is no definite date for sales to begin. Lawmakers in New Jersey have been considering legislation to legalize marijuana for more than a year but, despite the election of a governor eager to end prohibition, the bill has languished.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal Marijuana

Key Cannabis Legalization Wins Could Bring in Upwards of $2 Billion in New Sales

Legal Marijuana

Pesticide Contamination Is a Growing Cannabis Safety Concern

Legal Marijuana

AG Jeff Sessions Was (Basically) Fired: The Cannabis Industry Reacts

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization