News and Trends / Global Business

'A New Year's Gift:' Thailand Approves Medical Marijuana

The Southeast Asian country becomes the first to do so.
'A New Year's Gift:' Thailand Approves Medical Marijuana
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur
1 min read

Big news out of Thailand. The country's National Legislative Assembly made an amendment to the country's constitution that legalizes the use of cannabis for medical and research purposes. The vote wasn't even close: 166-0. 

Related: Uruguay Legalized Marijuana and the Crime Rate Has Plummetted

Somchai Sawangkarn, one of the lawmakers who helped write the legislation, said it was  “a New Year’s gift from the National Legislative Assembly to the government and the Thai people."

Thai farmers are stoked about the decision. 

"I expect Thailand can make 100 billion baht a year ($3.07 billion) from growing cannabis and selling the raw material and cannabis oil," chairman of The National Farmers Council of Thailand, Prapat Panyachartrak, told Agence France Presse.

But don't go lighting up a celebratory spliff in Bangkok just yet. The recreational use of marijuana is still highly illegal in the country -- and could lead to 15 years in a Thai prison and stiff financial fines. 

Related: This Is Non-Negotiable: Cannabis Legalization Must Include Restorative Justice

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Legal Marijuana

FDA Welcomes Public Comments on Marijuana

Women In Green

30-Hour Work Week? It's Been The Secret to Her Startup's Success.

Starting a Business

Eileen Gordon Turned a Good Old-Fashioned Barnraiser Into a Growing Startup

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization