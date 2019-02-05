Entrepreneurs / cannabis industry

Get the Recognition You've Earned: Nominate Your Cannabis Company for the Green 100

The first-ever Green 100 will showcase the leaders of the world's most exciting and newest industry.
Image credit: Entrepreneur Media
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

If you're in the cannabis industry and you haven't submitted a nomination for our Green 100 List yet, what are you waiting for?

We've extended the deadline to March 15 so that every cannabis product and service, both plant-touching and non-touching, has a chance to participate. 

What is the Green 100, you ask? 

Well, with $10 billion in annual sales projected to grow to $22 billion by 2022, there is no question that we are in the midst of a medical and recreational marijuana revolution. The Green Rush is alive and well. 

To recognize and salute the power players in this burgeoning industry, Green Entrepreneur, in partnership with PRØHBTD, has created the first annual Green Entrepreneur Green 100 list, a ranking of companies making the biggest impact in the burgeoning cannabis industry.

These are the companies that have stared down the unknown and successfully staked a claim. You know who you are.

The Green Entrepreneur Green 100 list, broken into 20 cannabis-related categories, honors innovators, investors and entrepreneurs in the multifaceted, ever-expanding space.

There are many benefits to nominating your company, the first step in the competitive process of being named to the Green Entrepreneur Green 100 list:

  • Your company will be recognized by Green Entrepreneur as one of the top 100 businesses making the biggest impact in the burgeoning cannabis industry.
  • Your company can use the Green Entrepreneur™ Green 100 list logo on company materials and websites to help spread the word about your business.

You need no minimum number of employees to apply and, to encourage companies at all stages of development to apply, there is no cost involved to be considered for the Green Entrepreneur Green 100. Nominate your company here. Click here to see the Participation Terms.

The multifaceted cannabis industry -- medical and adult use, from growers to processors, legal hemp to old-school flower -- is changing how consumers view medicine and relaxation while creating new fortunes and vast numbers of good-paying jobs. The Green 100 will recognize and celebrate the entrepreneurs bringing the promise of cannabis to fruition.

