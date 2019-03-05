Martha Stewart Living the CBD Life

/

The announcement from the original lifestyle guru pushes cannabis further into the mainstream.

March 5, 2019 2 min read

Martha Stewart has joined with the Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) in an advisory role to help develop a broad new line of hemp-derived CBD products. Stewart comes to Canopy by way of the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) company. Sequential Brands owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, active, and home categories, which includes the Martha Stewart media and merchandising properties.

“I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” said Martha Stewart. “I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.”

Stewart has been a vocal advocate for animals, championing the health and wellness of pets and farm animals alike. With several clinical trials underway, Canopy Growth said it will be leaning on Martha’s vast knowledge of consumer products while exploring the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids as they relate to improving the lives of both humans and animals.

“As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about,” shared Canopy Growth Chairman and co-CEO, Bruce Linton. “Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”

As previously reported in January 2019, Canopy Growth has developed diverse product offerings specific to hemp-derived CBD and the Company looks forward to working closely with Martha Stewart as they further develop and introduce these products to market in the future. Canopy Growth previously reported that it will invest between $100 and $150 million in a hemp industrial park in New York State with an intended purpose of being the Company’s first hemp facility in the United States.

