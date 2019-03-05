News and Trends / Mainstreaming Marijuana

Martha Stewart Living the CBD Life

The announcement from the original lifestyle guru pushes cannabis further into the mainstream.
Martha Stewart Living the CBD Life
Image credit: @Martha Stewart
Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Martha Stewart has joined with the Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) in an advisory role to help develop a broad new line of hemp-derived CBD products. Stewart comes to Canopy by way of the Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) company. Sequential Brands owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the fashion, active, and home categories, which includes the Martha Stewart media and merchandising properties.

Related: One of the World's Biggest Wine-and-Beer Makers Has Made a Huge Move Into Cannabis

“I am delighted to establish this partnership with Canopy Growth and share with them the knowledge I have gained after years of experience in the subject of living,” said Martha Stewart. “I’m especially looking forward to our first collaboration together, which will offer sensible products for people’s beloved pets.”

Stewart has been a vocal advocate for animals, championing the health and wellness of pets and farm animals alike. With several clinical trials underway, Canopy Growth said it will be leaning on Martha’s vast knowledge of consumer products while exploring the effectiveness of CBD and other cannabinoids as they relate to improving the lives of both humans and animals.

Related: New Website Wants to Be the Sephora of CBD

“As soon as you hear the name Martha, you know exactly who we’re talking about,” shared Canopy Growth Chairman and co-CEO, Bruce Linton. “Martha is one of a kind and I am so excited to be able to work alongside this icon to sharpen our CBD product offerings across categories from human to animal.”

As previously reported in January 2019, Canopy Growth has developed diverse product offerings specific to hemp-derived CBD and the Company looks forward to working closely with Martha Stewart as they further develop and introduce these products to market in the future. Canopy Growth previously reported that it will invest between $100 and $150 million in a hemp industrial park in New York State with an intended purpose of being the Company’s first hemp facility in the United States.

Related: CBD Is Taking the Cannabis Industry Mainstream

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mainstreaming Marijuana

Anheuser Kush? Beer Giant To Invest $100 Million in Developing Marijuana-Infused Drinks

Mainstreaming Marijuana

South Park Joins the Green Rush

cannabis retail

Holiday Gift? Forget the Jewelry or SmartTV. Instead, Give the Gift of Cannabis.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization