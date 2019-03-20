News and Trends / Vape

This Discreet Vaporizer Is Redefining Vaping

The Hippie Nano Plus Vaporizer is a tiny accessory that packs a powerful puff.
The results are in: vaping is one of the most popular ways to consume your CBD and THC in cannabis-friendly California, and it’s maintaining a stronghold in medical and recreational industries in other states. It’s easy to see why vaping is so popular — you can control your cannabis intake more easily than you can with edibles, and it’s not as harsh on your lungs as joints or glass pipes.

The only drawback to vaping is the size of vaporizers. Most models are at least several inches long, and it’s hard to keep your cannabis use discreet when vaporizers are too large to keep in your pocket. The Hippie Nano Plus Vaporizer is one of the smallest models around, and it doesn’t compromise on quality or puffing power.

The Hippie Nano Plus is one of the world’s tiniest vaporizers for waxy oils and liquid cannabis extracts. You can warm it up in your hand thanks to the convenient pre-heating function, then take it out for a quick, discreet hit. It’s compatible with any disposable cartridge that has the vape industry’s universal 510 thread, and the magnetic connection lets you swap cartridges in and out in seconds. You can swap voltages between 3.4V, 3.7V and 4.0V, too. The atomizer has a hefty half-gram capacity — pretty impressive for a vaporizer that’s only a little larger than a U.S. quarter.

This vape is perfect for bringing along during road trips, taking quick puffs during concerts or keeping a low profile at your favorite hangouts. It has dozens of five-star reviews from vape aficionados, and the two-year warranty guarantees plenty of enjoyable vape sessions down the line.

Usually, it costs $34.99 to own Hippie’s Nano Plus Vaporizer, but you can upgrade your vape and minimize its size right now for only $19.99 (42 percent off).

