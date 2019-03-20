News and Trends / Medical Marijuana

Israeli Study Finds Marijuana Has Promise for Treating Autism Symptoms

Early results find cannabis helps many patients with a wide range of symptoms.
Israeli Study Finds Marijuana Has Promise for Treating Autism Symptoms
Image credit: razerbird | Getty Images
3 min read
Brought to you by The Fresh Toast

The scientific community has struggled to gain a solid understanding of children suffering from autism. Since this condition affects every child differently, no blanket treatment option has yet been developed to give doctors are starting point when dealing with these patients. There is anecdotal evidence suggesting that cannabis might be part of the solution -- similar to how it is for epilepsy -- yet American researchers have been hindered from digging deeper into the possible benefits.

But all is not lost. Scientists in Israel appear to have uncovered definitive proof that medical marijuana can help autistic kids deal with the worst of their symptoms and live a better quality of life.

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and Soroka University Medical Center have found that cannabis oil is an effective remedy for autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which is a condition characterized by a number of social and behavioral issues. The latest study, which was published in Scientific Reports, finds that many of the symptoms related to this condition, including tics, depression and rage attacks, were diminished in patients after receiving cannabis oil.

Related: Move Aside, CBD: New Data Finds THC Is the Real Medicine

“Overall, more than 80 percent of the parents reported significant or moderate improvement in their child,” lead study author Lihi Bar-Lev Schleider said in a statement.

In a matter of six months, 30 percent of patients reported substantial improvement, while more than 53 percent showed improvements at moderate levels. Only 15 percent did not respond favorably to cannabis oil therapy, the study shows. A further breakdown shows that around 40 percent were able to shower and dress themselves post-treatment. What’s more is nearly 30 percent of patients reported having better sleep, and there was close to a 10 percent increase in their ability to concentrate.

So, what ratio of cannabis oil were patients given to provide these results?

The study indicates that most were given a mixture of 30 percent cannabidiol (CBD), the non-intoxicating compound of the cannabis plant, and 1.5 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical that provides the high. Some studies have shown that the combination of the plant’s two primary components can provide better results than CBD alone.

Related: Here's the Medical Cannabis Super Bowl Ad CBS Refused to Run

Still, researchers believe more work needs to be done before they have a solid grasp of how this treatment can help ADS patients.

“While this study suggests that cannabis treatment is safe and can improve ASD symptoms and improve ASD patient’s quality of life, we believe that double-blind placebo-controlled trials are crucial for a better understanding of the cannabis effect on ASD patients,” said Dr. Victor Novak, who also worked on the study.

It should be noted that that the cannabis oil used in this study was derived from the cannabis plant and is not the hemp-based product sold in shopping malls, truck stops and convenience stores all across the United States.

This article originally appeared in The Fresh Toast, a content partner of Green Entrepreneur.

Start Your Own Cannabis Business
Featured Book

Start Your Own Cannabis Business

Buy Now
By Javier Hasse
From retailers to growers, producers, and suppliers, there’s a seemingly never-ending list of startup opportunities in this emerging market. In Start Your Own Cannabis Business, marijuana, biotech, and entrepreneurship reporter Javier Hasse introduces forward-thinking entrepreneurs like you to the industry and shares hard-earned tips and success stories from pioneers and visionaries in the marijuana industry.
Learn More

Latest on Green Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Medical Marijuana

Cannabis Offers Battered Pro Athletes Both Hope and Healing

Medical Marijuana

Sales Have Begun in Ohio and Now A Big Majority of Americans Has Access to Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana

Hot Stuff! Why Cannabis Topicals Belong In Every Kitchen First Aid Kit

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization