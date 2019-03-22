Best Cannabis Software for Seed-to-Sale Tracking

/

The best cannabis software for following legal weed's complicated web of regulations.

March 22, 2019 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Cannabis software is a necessity for weed businesses navigating the complex regulations surrounding legalization. Out of a growing list of options, the following programs are setting the industry standard when it comes to seed to sale tracking.

Seed-to-sale tracking is exactly what the term implies -- complex cannabis laws mandate that weed businesses track their wares literally from seed to sale to prove they are not selling black market weed. Specifically, this means maintaining a database that traces products through cultivation, production, distribution and sale

But this goes beyond having a ledger of where a product has been: cannabis software for seed-to-sale tracking typically includes the following elements, among many others, real-time tracking for regulators; state approval at various steps; and lab test results.

It also typically contains tools for businesses to keep track of their products, the laws and generally keep their business in the black. These may consist of tax compliance tools, payroll and job boards.

Related: California Has a Serious Compliance Problem

Complex state regulations necessitate seed-to-sale tracking.

Cannabis isn’t the only industry that requires intensive tracking -- everything consumable and regulated must follow specific health and safety protocol if it’s legally to be sold in stores. Food, beverages and drugs all require intense supply chain documentation.

Of course, things are a little more intense in the cannabis industry because weed is still illegal federally. People starting a cannabis dispensary have to make sure they’re prepared to abide by a series of state and even country-specific laws that are subject to change.

What distinguishes the cannabis software from the competition? There are myriad options when it comes to cannabis software today. The best programs have multiple capabilities for regulators and businesses alike. The cannabis software on this list is already in wide use across the industry and is both easy to use and comprehensive.

Würk

Würk offers high levels of customized for small, medium, and large businesses that want to follow complex regulations all while hiring key employees and keeping payroll and expenses under control. This cannabis software emphasizes the following capabilities all within their mobile-friendly UX:

Regulatory compliance and seed to sale tracking

Maximizing profits and minimizing costs

Hiring and keeping employees

Payroll and scheduling

The weed business has all sorts of considerations that don't typically apply to "normal" businesses but they do need to deal with hiring, payroll and scheduling like every company does. All of these capabilities are available through Würk’s platform, along with in-depth software for regulatory compliance.

MJ Freeway

This cannabis software provides everything from seed to sale tracking to market forecasts for the industry. Specifically, their program can be tailored for different types of weed businesses, including vertically integrated businesses, dispensaries, delivery services, cannabis oil extractors and cultivators

MJ Freeway provides data that goes beyond seed-to-sale tracking. For instance, they can calculate customer retention rates, help businesses submit licenses and create long-term financial plans.

Related: Cryptocurrency and the Allure of a Cashless Cannabis Industry

BioTrackTHC

Tracking products a major part of running a legal weed business. Additionally, that data gives you great insight into how to grow a business based on which are the hottest cannabis products, for example.

BioTrachTHC has the capabilities to create comprehensive data reports and provides marketing support based on that data. Specifically, this cannabis software caters to cultivators, dispensaries requiring point-of-sale systems, manufacturers and processors.

BioTrachTHC can be customized for any region because it contains the requirements for every unique license within every state. It can also be integrated with Metrc.

Metrc

Tracking products seed-to-sale is tough for businesses and government agencies. According to their own estimates, Metrc has more than 20,000 users in Colorado. Since 2013, this cannabis software system has tracked at least five million plants. Metrc’s capabilities include tracking chain of custody and credentials of parties involved; analyzing trends of businesses within the system; registry of businesses, buyers, physicians, strains and other product information; tracking plants, packages and harvest.

Metrc was implemented in 2013 in Colorado when regulators were first confronted with the challenge of regulating cannabis. Today, creating a record of licensed businesses and giving governments a full overview of everything from individual harvests to licenses is a key part of bringing cannabis products to the shelves.

Related: NBA Champion John Salley Talks About the 'Seed to Sale' Process for Cannabis Business

Trellis

This cannabis software helps businesses follow regulations while providing actionable business analytics by enabling cultivators to track their harvests through every step, including charting crop yields. Trellis software is designed for all types of cannabis businesses and has the following features:

A dashboard that displays cultivation, manufacturing and other updates in real time

Protected chain of custody records

Inventory tracking, including crop yields

Growers can survey trim yields to moisture levels.

Extractors can understand their cost per gram, no matter the process

Producers can track plants through every stage.

Trellis provides high levels of customization for various types of cannabis businesses and can create reports on each.

More cannabis software solutions are available all the time.

The challenge of following complex regulations is why supply chain manager is one of the most in-demand cannabis jobs right now. But luckily for weed entrepreneurs, there are more cannabis software options than ever.

Today, the best options on the market provide more than supply chain management. They can analyze market trends, help business owners cut expenses and simplify payroll and HR. No matter how challenging cannabis regulations can be, entrepreneurs are finding ways to stay within the law with innovative software.