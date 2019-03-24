News and Trends / CBD

Sunday Scaries Takes a Novel Approach to CBD

The startup's story-based marketing crafts the 'why' behind CBD gummies.
Opinions expressed by Green Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The market is flooded with cannabis products right now, especially CBD goodies like gummies, tinctures and lotions. Research on CBD’s effects is still being conducted, but there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence touting the hemp extract’s abilities to reduce pain, ease anxiety and keep insomnia at bay.

It’s hard to stand out from the competition with all of the options available from hundreds of vendors, but Sunday Scaries has created a line of CBD Gummies that’s targeted at chasing Sunday blues (and hangovers) away.

The co-founders of Sunday Scaries, Mike Sill and Beau Schmitt, are two bar owners turned CBD advocates. Stress, sleepless nights and hangovers came with the territory as they searched for a second location for their popular bar. They searched for a solution to the physical discomfort and mild panic attacks they experienced before meeting with investors or after late nights on the town, but they needed something that wouldn’t leave them groggy. That’s when CBD entered the picture.

A good friend introduced them to CBD, and the two entrepreneurs immediately saw results. CBD extracts  calmed their nerves and induced mild euphoria without dangerous side effects. However, when they tried to buy their own CBD products, they were overwhelmed with the high price and inconsistent dosing they experienced with tinctures, powders and other formulations. They decided to create their own gummy-infused CBD supplement, aptly titled “Sunday Scaries.”

The company’s name resonates with anyone who’s felt dread in the pit of their stomach as the weekend draws to a close. Looming deadlines, Monday morning meetings and headaches from those shots that seemed like a fun idea on Saturday night can all cause the Sunday Scaries, and the company’s lighthearted approach to a common problem is making waves. These gummies are sourced directly from organic, family-owned farms in Colorado, and each bear contains 10mg of CBD for easy dosing on the go.

Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies are a reliable, fun introduction to the world of CBD. A bottle usually goes for $39.99, but you can get them right now for only $29.99.

